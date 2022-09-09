(Tarkio) -- The East Atchison girls golf team recently rewrote the program's history book.
They hope that isn't the last time they do it this year.
The Wolves shot a 177 in Wednesday's dual over Rock Port. Their 9-hole score broke the previous school record.
"It was very exciting," Coach Melody Barnett said. "This is something the girls have been working on. They had in their mind that this was their goal. They put a lot of time in over the summer. They've been really close."
The previous record was 185. The Wolves nearly broke the record at Savannah last week but fell three strokes shy.
"That got them fired up," Barnett said. "(Wednesday) night, we got halfway through the match, and I thought, 'This could be the night.'"
The Wolves were a state qualifier last year and returned many pieces from that squad, so they entered the season talented and motivated.
"They knew coming into the season that they wanted to break this school record," Coach Barnett said. "Three of them had a sister on the board with the record, so they're proud of themselves for knocking their sisters out of the way."
While the Wolves set a team record, junior Alex Barnett set an individual record with her 9-hole score of 39.
Barnett and senior Kelsea Kirwan lead East Atchison's lineup.
"Those two bring a lot to the table," Coach Barnett said. "They're good competitors."
Josie King and Syd Bruns are also returning contributors for the Wolves' lineup while Kam Brown has been a pleasant addition."
"They are fantastic golfers," Coach Barnett said. "They make my job easy. It's a great thing to watch."
The Wolves return to action on Wednesday against Stanberry, Albany and Worth County.
As the Wolves move forward, they have two goals -- get better and try to break the school record again.
"We'll go forward with what we're doing," Coach Barnett said. "The pressure to break the record is off. If we break it again, it's our own record. Some left a few strokes on the course, so they're eager to try again."
Check out the full interview with Coach Barnett below.