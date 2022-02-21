(Rosendale) -- The East Atchison boys basketball team rode big nights from Jarrett Spinnato and Kaylin Merriweather to hold on and secure the win over Nodaway Valley in a Class 2 District 16 first-round matchup.
The East Atchison Wolves (12-15) have punched their ticket to a district semifinals matchup after holding on for the 57-51 win over the Nodaway Valley Thunder (8-17), despite some late-game heroics from Nodaway Valley's Bracxten Rohlmeier.
"Anytime you can survive and advance in the postseason it's a big win, you know everybody's going to scrap," East Atchison Head Coach Kevin Dodson told KMA Sports. "We played these guys and won fairly convincingly at mid-season, but it's playoff time so no one just lets that happen. I'm proud of the guys for hanging on."
East Atchison would fall behind 4-0 early but jump back with an 8-2 run to finish the first quarter as Cameron Oswald canned a three for the period's final points to take a 16-11 lead. The Wolves put two players in double digits on the night, and some early game dominance down low from Kaylin Merriweather allowed him to put up a double-double by the middle of the third quarter.
"I knew I could get my rebounds and that was how I was going to be able to score tonight mostly," Merriweather said. "Because they were playing really good post defense on me all night long, so I tried to get as many points as I could on second-chance opportunities."
"He's our muscle, he does a great job down there and his scoring has come around this year," Dodson said. "Jarrett's up top, our engine, and Kaylin's down low doing the same thing."
Meanwhile, junior Jarrett Spinnato sparked a pair of runs to start the second and third quarters driving hard from around the perimeter and somehow laying in some terrific buckets. He would wind up with a team-high 20 points on the night.
"They weren't playing much help defense," Spinnato said. "So I saw that and I took it to them."
"He's our engine, he can get by anyone who defends him and he's a good shooter, so he's pretty hard to defend," Dodson said. "If he were 6'0, people would probably know him a little better, but he does a good job."
After holding a 30-22 lead at halftime, the Wolves would start to take over the ball game in the third as Spinnato and Owen DeRosier would can a three-pointer, and a 15-9 period allowed them to expand their lead to 14 with a 45-31 lead with one quarter to play.
"Our defense was pretty good tonight, we tried to run them off the three-point line and hold them to as few threes as possible," Merriweather said.
However, the Thunder would not be denied as Rohlmeier, and Dawson Fast alone would put up 14 fourth-quarter points and cut the lead to six with just over two minutes left to play.
"We struggled to stay in front of Bracxten Rohlmeier early in the third and they just got more aggressive taking it to us," Dodson said. "We were running them off the three-point line and they adjusted at half and did a few other things, so props to them."
The Thunder would then cut the lead back to five after a hard-earned three-point effort from Rohlmeier, but four missed free throws late for Nodaway Valley made their 20-point final period all for not, and a pair of makes from the stripe from Spinnato sealed the deal for the Wolves as they held on for their 57-51 win.
For East Atchison, Oswald would nearly reach double-digits with nine points and a trio of rebounds, while Braden Graves, who fouled out late in the fourth, would finish with six points and eight rebounds. Meanwhile, Rohlmeier would pace the Thunder with 20 points and four rebounds, and Fast finished with 15 points and nine boards. Kayden Conn would also chip in with nine points and four rebounds.
With the win, East Atchison will take on the top-seeded Bishop LeBlond (16-9) on Wednesday, whose most recent matchup came in February 2020 in a first-round district matchup.
"They're a great basketball team, you know we're going to shoot our shot, do our best, and see what we can do," Dodson said.
You can catch the full video interviews with Kaylin Merriweather, Jarrett Spinnato, and Head Coach Kevin Dodson below.