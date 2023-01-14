(Fairfax) -- The Fairfax Invitational trophy isn't going anywhere.
That's because East Atchison fought off a charge from rival Rock Port to win the 91st Annual Fairfax Invitational with a 42-40 win Saturday afternoon for the Wolves' second consecutive tournament title.
"Every time we play Rock Port is a tough game," East Atchison head coach Kevin Dodson told KMA Sports. "They're a good team that plays hard that does the little things. We were defending this tournament championship. It's nice to get two of them in the trophy case."
"Going into it, we knew we wanted to do it again," senior Jarrett Spinnato said. "We played one of our best games and got it done."
Saturday's showdown was a microcosm of the East Atchison/Rock Port rivalry with a gritty, physical contest played inside a raucous Fairfax High School gymnasium.
East Atchison led 13-11 after one period and took a 24-15 lead into halftime.
Rock Port finished the third quarter with the final eight points to cut their deficit to 33-32. The BlueJays (9-6) took a 38-37 lead with just under minutes left. East Atchison tied the game with a free throw, then took the lead with a steal and layup from Spinnato.
"I knew they didn't see me," he said. "I poked it out and ran down there to take the lead."
One free throw apiece from Braden Graves and Cam Oswald gave the Wolves (6-10) a 42-38 lead, but Rock Port countered with a bucket to make it a one-score game.
East Atchison came up empty at the free-throw line in the final seconds, but Rock Port's game-winning attempt at the buzzer missed, securing East Atchison a second consecutive Fairfax Invitational title.
Spinnato sparked East Atchison's offense with 18 points.
"We've worked on ball movement a lot an playing as a team," Spinnato said. "It all came together."
"He's becoming a great leader," Dodson said. "He's taken it head on and been there for his guys. We're starting to see his reward for being so selfless."
Graves had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Graves totaled six of his points from the free-throw line.
"We relied on each other and played as a team," Graves said.
Collin Hedlund chipped in eight points in the win.
Aidan Burke and Micah Makings led Rock Port with 12 points apiece. The Blue Jays return to play Tuesday against DeKalb.
East Atchison is back at it on Tuesday against South Holt. The Wolves have now won four of their last five after a rough eight-game losing streak in December.
"We've got to continue to do the little things," Dodson said. "It would be nice to climb the ladder in the conference standings."
Click below to view the full interviews with Graves, Spinnato and Coach Dodson.