(KMAland) -- Six East Atchison and four Rock Port football players were named to first team All-275 Conference recently.
For East Atchison, Josh Smith (QB), Kaylin Merriweather (RB), Braden Graves (End/WR) and Aaron Schlueter (OL) landed on the first team offense while Schlueter (DE) and Merriweather (LB) were also honored on the defense.
Rock Port’s Micah Makings (APB), Colten Stevens (LB), Jarrett. Hunter (K) and Dakota Evans (RET) were also named to the first team.
Platte Valley’s Carter Luke (RB) and Trevor Weir (C), Mound City’s Wil Young (End/WR and DB), Nodaway Valley’s James Herr (DL) and Will Cordell (LB) and South Holt’s Wyatt Noel (DL), Brody Scroggins (DE) and Alex Harris (DL/LB) were other area choices on the first team.
View the first and second team honorees in the PDFs below.