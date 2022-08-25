(Tarkio) -- East Atchison football opens up their season on Friday night when they welcome Southwest Livingston to town. This year’s Wolves squad might be one of the least experienced groups Coach Aaron Behrens has coached in a while.
“Probably since I first started, this will be the youngest group we trot out there starting-wise,” Behrens said. “We have one freshman starting, a couple sophomores, a handful of juniors and the three seniors. Overall, it’s a pretty young group, but I came out pretty happy with how we played (in our jamboree) on Friday.”
While the group is young, Coach Behrens says his program will keep the same winning mentality that has led to 41 wins over the past five seasons.
“That’s always the goal coming into the season,” he said. “As a coaching staff, we work really hard to keep a mentality of just kind of doing the dirty work, being physical and competing in our conference. We’ve got to get them ready to compete in that type of situation. Our numbers are a little lower than they have been in the past, so we have to build some toughness that way, too.”
There is some experience returning for East Atchison, especially in the backfield. Seniors Jarrett Spinnato and Braden Graves are both back and figure to carry a heavy load on both sides of the ball.
“(They) have played a ton of football for us,” Behrens said. “They did real well on Friday night. (Senior) Charlie Litherbury has played a ton for us and has been overshadowed statistically by some other guys, but he will be a big part of what we’re doing. They’ve worked real hard and played a ton of snaps.”
At quarterback, the graduated Josh Smith will need to be replaced after a strong two-year run under center. Sophomore Blake Simmons appears to be the heir apparent after a strong summer.
“He was a guy that was real hungry in the summer and wanted an opportunity to get that spot,” Behrens said. “Kind of on a whim, we threw him in there against some of the competition we saw at the team camp at Concordia University in Nebraska. He did really well. He was able to free us up to put some guys in the backfield that we thought were going to play QB, and he played real well on Friday night. We’re excited about him going forward.”
The Wolves will put their offseason and preseason work to practice on Friday night when it counts, as Southwest Livingston comes in for their now-annual opening week battle. East Atchison rolled to a 64-6 win last season and have gone back and forth over the last six seasons with each team winning three times.
“We’ve seen them a little bit from their jamboree on Friday,” Behrens said. “They’re a very big group as far as physical stature. They don’t have a lot of guys, but they’re big and physical, and I know they were really young last year. Their running back ran for over 1,000 yards and did a good job last year. Their quarterback was only a sophomore, and he’s got more comfortable and better. They’re big and physical up front, and we’ll have to be ready for that.”
As with any game, Behrens says his team will focus on controlling the ball while limiting turnovers and penalties.
“We have to be physical up front and win those battles,” he added. “Any time a team wants to run at you like they are you have to be ready for that.”
Casey Martin will have reports from East Atchison/Southwest Livingston on Friday evening. Listen to all of KMA Sports’ Week 1 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
Hear the full interview with Coach Behrens linked below.