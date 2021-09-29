(Tarkio) -- East Atchison football continued their impressive season last Friday with another “halftime win.”
The state No. 3 Wolves (5-0 overall, 4-0 275 Conference) rolled to a 48-0 victory over Rock Port. It was their third shutout in the last four weeks and marked the fifth win by at least 48 points.
“The boys came out really focused and ready to go,” Coach Aaron Behrens said. “We just wanted to keep the streak (against Rock Port) going. They came out ready.”
East Atchison jumped all over their county rival with 34 points in the first period, and there was no looking back from there. Kaylin Merriweather had 163 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the evening while adding six total tackles and a tackle for loss on defense.
“He’s really accepted the challenge of being a focal point of the offense,” Behrens said. “He brings a lot of speed and power. He works really hard in the weight room. He’s the strongest in all of our maxes, so he’s done a really good job. But it’s nothing without the guys up front doing their job. They’re all willing blockers for him, too, so that’s been a big help.”
While the East Atchison dominance has now spanned over half the regular season, Coach Behrens is continuing to preach perfection for this team in hopes that once they do play a full game they will see the same kind of performance they’ve seen for one half.
“We’ve yet to go a four quarter game,” Behrens said. “We’ve got some matchups coming up that are going to be four-quarter battles. How can we handle that and the adversity as we go? As we get into tougher competition games, how are we going to handle different things that pop up? Just bouncing back from those little things is what I’m looking at.”
Behrens suspects they might see a push this Friday night when they host an ever-improving Mound City team. The Panthers are 3-2 and 3-1 in the 275 Conference, winning back-to-back games against Southwest Livingston and Nodaway Valley.
On the season, Mound City has rushed for 1,185 yards, spreading the ball around to Trevor Tubbs (395 yards, 10 TD), William Rother (279 yards, 4 TD) and Brendan Tubbs (268 yards, TD). Rother has also thrown for 342 yards and eight touchdowns with top receiver Will Young leading with 270 yards and six touchdown grabs.
“The names have changed, but they’re still running similar schemes on both sides of the ball,” Behrens said. “We’ve got to be ready. They’ve got a lot of speedy, athletic kids. The games they’ve lost have been close battles, so we’ll expect a tough test on Friday.”
Casey Martin will have reports from East Atchison/Mound City on Friday evening. Tune in to AM 960 and FM 99.1 for all of the week six coverage from 6:20 through midnight. Listen to the full interview with Coach Behrens below.