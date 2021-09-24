(Rock Port) -- For the fourth consecutive year, East Atchison claimed the Atchison County Super Bowl, doing so this time behind a fast start, 221 rushing yards and a noble defensive effort in a 48-0 win over Rock Port.
"This is a huge rivalry," said East Atchison head coach Aaron Behrens. "Early in my career, I did not have success in it. It's been nice to get the ball rolling."
The Wolves' halftime victory came behind what Coach Behrens attributes as his team's staple this season: physicality.
"Our kids are tough," he said. "They fly around and make plays."
The physicality was present on both sides of the ball, particularly in the ground game where East Atchison's trio of Kaylin Merriweather, Jarrett Spinnato and Josh Smith posted 221 yards on 20 carries.
"They are unselfish," Behrens said about his ball-carriers. "They sacrifice for each other. Having backs that are unselfish and willing to share the load really helps. Especially as we get deeper in the season."
Merriweather led the way with 152 yards and three scores -- from one, 26 and 24 out -- on 14 totes while also adding a 35-yard receiving touchdown.
"The holes just opened up," Merriweather said. "I knew if I could to the outside, I could be gone or get a big chunk of yardage."
"For my money, Kaylin Merriweather is the best running back in the state," Behrens said. "It helps when you can hand it off to a kid that is capable of taking to the house on any play."
Spinnato was the lightning to Merriweather's thunder, posting 68 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries, including a 57-yard score in the first quarter.
"The offensive line put in the work," Spinnato said. "We saw the holes and hit them."
East Atchison scored on their first drive, capping off a six-play, 69-yard sequence with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Braden Graves. Rock Port responded by converting on a 28-yard pass play to move deep into EA territory but could not convert on fourth down, turning it over on the Wolves' 15-yard line. Three plays later, Spinnato pranced into the end-zone to push the lead to 14-0.
More trouble loomed for Rock Port on the ensuing drive when East Atchison recovered a fumble on the goal line and scored again, this time from Merriweather.
Three plays later, a Spinnato interception return to the Rock Port 32-yard line gave East Atchison stellar field position again, and they capitalized again, with Merriweather's second score. Spinnato's second touchdown and the successful two-point conversion gave the Wolves a 34-0 lead to end the first quarter.
"We knew if we went out and started early, we could win this game by the end of the half," Merriweather said.
And they did, thanks to a pair of second-quarter touchdowns to bring the final score to 48-0, prompting a premature ending.
"We came out and had a good (first) drive," Behrens said. "Anytime you can jump up 14-0, we like our chances."
Defensively, East Atchison forced three turnovers and held Rock Port to 39 yards on 20 plays.
"Anytime you win the turnover battle, it's big," Behrens said. "This has been our best year in the turnover category. They seem to happen at opportune times."
The shutout is the Wolves' third in five games, and they have outscored opponents 302-12.
"Our defense is amazing," Spinnato said. "The stops we get wins us games. We have great chemistry."
"We are just a bunch of rowdy guys," Merriweather added.
Micah Makings led Rock Port's offense with three completions for 33 yards while Phillip Herron caught two balls for 28 yards. The Missouri 8-Player Media No. 10 Blue Jays (4-1) look to bounce back next week when they travel to King City. The No. 2-ranked Wildkats suffered a heartbreaking loss to No. 5 Worth County on Friday.
As for No. 4 East Atchison, the Wolves hope for a happy homecoming next weekend when they host Mound City.
"That's going to be a huge game," Behrens said. "They are well-coached, so we have to get ready for those guys."
The Wolves were within inches of reaching last year's state semifinals and returned almost everyone from that team. The communities of Tarkio and Fairfax are itching for a dream season, and the Wolves appear to be well on their way.
"This is the expectation," Merriweather said about his team's strong start. "We know we should be 5-0 and go for a banner. That's the expectation. We will just try to get better each week."
Click below to view full interviews with Merriweather, Spinnato and Coach Behrens.