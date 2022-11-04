(Tarkio) -- It took big plays from all three phases, but the East Atchison Wolves (9-1) have punched their ticket to the Missouri 8-player district semifinals after outlasting the Albany Warriors (8-2).
A quick start for the Wolves claiming the first two scores of the game, would give them all the cushion they needed to survive some attempted late-game heroics from Albany winning 28-20.
"We're really proud of everybody because this was a group effort and there was a lot of things that happened that we had to work through as a group and individually," Head Coach Aaron Behrens told KMA Sports. "(Albany) is a heck of a squad... and I'm just really proud of the way the boys fought."
It was a team effort from East Atchison, and a core trio of seniors led them. One of those was senior running back Braden Graves who led the way for the Wolves on the ground with 91 yards and two touchdowns, including the Wolves' first score of the night, capping off a 7-play, 50-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown run.
"My linemen do it all for me," said Graves. "All I do is I see a hole and I run through it -- they're the ones that make them."
"He doesn't get a lot of publicity or headlines, but without him we're struggling on both sides of the ball -- on that quarterback sneak that was called back for motion, he got the two yards and then broke a tackle and went," said Behrens. "He's just a leader and the other guys follow what he does and when he speaks they listen."
Graves would also have the lone offensive score in the second half for East Atchison finding pay dirt from 10 yards out. Sophomore quarterback Blake Simmons also picked up his 11th passing touchdown of the season, finding senior running back Jarrett Spinnato in the corner of the end zone with just eight seconds left in the first quarter.
"We are more of a ground and pound type of team, but we have a package in which we can do what we need to do," said Spinnato. "When we have to pull it out we will."
The Warriors wouldn't find the end zone until Jerrid Bunten took a pitch 47 yards to the house with 9:47 left in the second quarter. Meanwhile, senior quarterback Kemper Cline was held to just one rushing yard throughout the first half and 52 passing yards.
"That was job number one is to kind of try and keep (Cline) bottled in because he's such a great player," said Behrens. "They did a good job of executing the game plan and even when big plays happened, we did a good job of making them drive the field and not letting one play be a touchdown."
Junior Weston Klosek also came up with a blocked punt inside Albany's one-yard line for a safety giving the Wolves their 16-6 halftime lead.
In the second half, Albany ultimately turned it over on downs on their opening drive after draining nearly six minutes off the clock. However, after forcing an East Atchison three-and-out, Cline found senior wideout Kyle Burke wide open over the middle, who took it in for the score and a one-play drive making it 16-12. But, the Wolves responded with their final scoring drive of the night to make it 22-12 after Graves capped off another nearly 10-play drive.
After Cline capped off a massive 60-plus yard drive for the Warriors with a one-yard sneak for the score and successful two-point conversion making it 22-20, Spinnato would steal the momentum right back on the next play with a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with 7:52 left in the fourth quarter making it 28-20.
"I always say I'm going to go to the three-man side, but I looked up and saw it was on the four-man side," said Spinnato. "But Linkin (Murry) made a great block to push the guy out bounds making a perfect gap for me, and I just took it."
"If you give (Spinnato) a little daylight he can go and our guys know that and moving him back there did us a service to get some momentum back," said Behrens. "They had a whole lot of momentum after that drive and getting in on the two-point (conversion). So, we needed a big drive and it happened in one play."
The Wolves defense, which had bottled up Cline all night, continued to get home on pressure, including sacks and multiple tackles for loss from Weston Klosek, Graves, Collin Hedlund, and Charlie Litherbury.
"Having a four on three (matchup) really helps a lot because you always got somebody coming and our guys are pretty quick off the line," said Litherbury. "Anything (Cline) did had to happen fast."
The Warriors had two of their last three drives start at or near midfield while down just one possession. However, the Wolves shut down all three with interceptions, including one from Graves, and two from Owen DeRosier, including a pick in the end zone to ice the game with 20 seconds left.
"It was just an overall team effort, you know we don't play a lot of guys and all nine had their hand in their somewhere," said Behrens. "It'll be a lot of fun to watch this film on Monday."
Offensively, Spinnato finished with 16 carries for 67 yards, two receptions for 38 yards, and a touchdown, along with his special team score, and Simmons was 3/7 for 55 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Cline finished with just 13 yards on 17 carries but mustered 225 passing yards going 17/28. Bunten led the Warriors' offense with 100 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and 97 yards on seven receptions. Notably, the Warriors did out-gain the Wolves with 343 offensive yards to just 213.
With the win, East Atchison moves on to a district semifinal matchup with North Andrew next Friday, who are hot off a 66-20 win over Stanberry.
You can check out the full video interviews with Head Coach Behrens, Graves, Litherbury, and Spinnato below: