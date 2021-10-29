(KMAland) -- The East Atchison volleyball team posted three players on the first team of the Class 1 District 16 All-District Team and on the 275 All-Conference Team.
Natalie Hedlund, Tommi Martin and Keena Merriweather for first-team All-District choices while Claire Martin and Sophia Martin were second-team choices.
Rock Port's Rylee Jenkins was also a first-team All-District nod along with South Holt's Chloee Prussman and Tanea Whaley, along with Nodaway Valley's Reagan Hagey.
Morgan Cofer (Rock Port), Addy Maifeld (Rock Port), Chaney Vogler and Kayelyn Edmondson (Nodaway Valley) were second-team selections.
The 275 first-team featured Hedlund, Tommi Martin and Claire Martin from East Atchison, as well as Jenkins, Prussman, Whaley, Vogler, Hagey, Edmondson, Kierstyn Jakub (Rock Port), Kendall Hux (Mound City), Saylor Brown (North Nodaway)
Sophia Martin, Taylor Quilty (Mound City) and Kloe Jenkins (Nodaway Valley) were honorable mentions.