(Tarkio) -- East Atchison (2-0) is perfect through the 2022 season so far as it prepares for a tough matchup against South Holt (1-1) Friday.
A dynamic rushing attack and stout defense led the Wolves to a 64-6 victory over Nodaway Valley (0-2) in week two.
“I was happy to see how our guys responded coming off a week where we were able to win comfortably,” East Atchison head coach Aaron Behrens said. “The offense came out and played really well. They played physical up front and the defense has played really well to start the season, so that’s helped a lot, too.”
East Atchison has outscored its opponents 122-6 through the first two games, dominating both sides of the ball.
“Coming into the year, we had some turnover at different spots,” Behrens said. “It’s been really good to see some guys step up in different roles.”
One of those players who has stepped up is running back Jarrett Spinnato, who rushed for 156 yards and four touchdowns on just 12 carries in last week’s win over Nodaway Valley.
“[Spinnato] is probably our best playmaker,” Behrens said. “He’s a guy who, if you can move him around and be able to do different things with him, for a defensive coordinator, he’s just a matchup nightmare.”
The ground game isn’t the only facet on which Spinnato made an impact, as he caught two passes for 25 yards and a touchdown.
“[Spinnato] gives me a lot of freedom with play calling,” Behrens said. “Defenses have to respect where he’s going. He’s had a really good start to the year. Outside of throwing a touchdown, I think he’s scored in about every way you can.”
Even though Spinnato is the Wolves’ go-to ball handler, the offense has been under the helm of sophomore quarterback Blake Simmons.
Simmons completed four of six pass attempts last week for 89 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 63 yards and three scores on 10 carries.
“[Simmons’] biggest thing is just buying into what we do,” Behrens said. “We run a lot of option and power-run off of that, so when things are going well in our running game, the success in it kind of sets up play action. When we want to spread it out, Blake’s done a great job distributing the ball and getting it where it needs to go.”
With the offense firing on all cylinders, the defense has followed suit. The Wolves have allowed just one touchdown through their first eight quarters of football.
The defensive success is thanks to senior leadership at all three levels of the unit. Charlie Lithibury holds down the defensive line, while Braden Graves anchors the linebacking corps and Spinnato heads up the secondary.
“We only have three seniors but they’re on each level of the defense,” Behrens said. “The physicality has been really good and the open-field tackling has been really good so far and we’re definitely gonna need that coming up on Friday.”
Looming Friday is a showdown with the potent South Holt offense, which ran wild in an 80-42 victory over Southwest in week two.
“[South Holt] does a lot of things schematically to kind of get you in some tough positions,” Behrens said. “They like to get you in tough matchups with their receivers, they like to spread it around… they’re very multiple on offense.”
The Wolves will attempt to exploit a South Holt defense that has surrendered 102 points in the first two games.
“[South Holt’s] defense is really aggressive,” Behrens said. “Coach Petersen likes having those really aggressive defenses and they’ll be really well-coached on both sides of the ball.”
The Knights were a playoff team in 2021 and figure to be East Atchison’s toughest test to date.
“We talk to the kids about preparation and things like that so when big game weeks like this come up, they’re already locked in and ready to go,” Behrens said. “I saw a lot of eager faces and excited guys yesterday at film.”
East Atchison’s road date with South Holt kicks off at 7 P.M. Friday.
Hear the full interview with Behrens below.
KMA Sports will have reports from Oregon, Mo., with Casey Martin on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. All of the Week 3 coverage begins on AM 960 and FM 99.1 on Friday at 6:20 until midnight.