(Tarkio-Fairfax) -- The East Atchison football team is into a district final and has a chance to avenge one of its two losses this year.
The Wolves (7-2) moved into the district championship with a 60-14 win over Worth County last Friday, getting three touchdowns each from Kaylin Merriweather and Ian Hedlund, as well as two passing touchdowns from Josh Smith to Braden Graves.
"The biggest thing for us was meeting that physical challenge," said Head Coach Aaron Behrens. "Size-wise, (Worth County) was the biggest team that we had played to date. With us being a smaller, quicker team, we challenged the guys throughout the week of meeting that physical challenge early. We really start-to-finish controlled that game physically, which was really good to see."
East Atchison will get its second try at Stanberry, a team that beat the Wolves 20-18 on October 16th.
"They don't do anything fancy offensively or defensively," said Behrens. "They line up and you know what you're going to get. You've just got to beat them. They fly around on defense. Their defensive line is the most athletic we've played this year and gave us a lot of troubles in that first game with moving the ball."
Despite losing to the Bulldogs the first time around, Behrens says his team was able to take plenty of positives away from the first matchup.
"On that bus ride home, as far as losses go, that was the most positive I've seen a team after a loss," said Behrens. "We had the ball with about a minute-and-a-half left. We got the ball into the hands of Ian Hedlund -- who we've leaned on quite a bit -- and a guy ran by and stripped it out and they got to kneel on it to end. None of the guys were discouraged. It could have gone either way. We're ready to head over there and rise to that challenge again."
In the first matchup, the Wolves were held to 133 yards on the ground, well below the 244 they are averaging per game.
"Early in that game, we had some ball handling issues with putting the ball on the ground and we had some really boneheaded penalties," said Behrens. "Their defensive line and linebackers were really aggressive and flew to the ball and gave us all kinds of problems trying to move it. We just have to do a better job of knowing our angles and being able to move bodies. They have Austin Colvin, who is a really good defensive tackle and a big kid that's really athletic. We just have to know where those guys are at and be able to get those blocked up. We don't need very big creases, but we've got to find some."
Defensively, East Atchison will be tasked with slowing down a run-heavy attack from the Bulldogs. Freshman running back Tucker Schieber has 1,081 yards and 15 touchdowns, while Austin Schwebach (489 yards, 9 TDs) and Gavin Cameron (482 yards, 9 TDs) provide a change of pace.
"We just have to be aware formationally where they are at and what they like to do out those formations," said Behrens. "When they get into their veer option game, you've got to be able to stay sound in your keys and get off blocks and make tackles. When they do try to spread and throw it a little bit, we've got to do a good job of being with receivers and having our eyes in the right spot."
You can hear live play-by-play of the contest on KMA-FM 99.1 and kmaland.com with Ryan Matheny and Austin McNorton. The full interview with Behrens can be heard below.