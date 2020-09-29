(Tarkio) -- The East Atchison volleyball team is 10-3, and pleased with where they are, heading into their fourth showdown with Rock Port.
"We are really happy about the way our season has played out thus far," Coach Stephanie Parsons said.
The Wolves' three losses have come to the same team -- St. Joseph Christian -- while their 11 wins have occurred over Mound City (twice), Rock Port (three times), South Holt, North Nodaway, Union Star (twice) and West Nodaway. Eight of those victories have been sweeps, which Parsons credits to their opportunistic offense.
"We always work on transitioning every play we do into some sort of offense," Parsons said. "We try not to give the other team any free-balls, even if it's an out of system play."
This year, East Atchison returned a unique mix of experience and youth after falling one game short of qualifying for the state tournament last year.
They have only three seniors on their roster, but they are all three-year starters -- setter Brynann Poppa, outside hitter Ella Rolf and middle hitter Cheyenne Gray.
Parsons feels having the experienced senior trio at her disposal is vital while some of the younger pieces continue to garner valuable experience.
"They're definitely an integral part in keeping our younger girls going," Parsons said. "They're good leaders. If there's a point where the younger girls don't know where they are supposed to be, or what we are running, those three girls are good at picking them up and helping me out quite a bit."
Sophomore Natalie Hedlund has made the transition from the outside to the middle and hardly missed a beat, while junior Olivia Morris has jumped into the libero position. Parsons has been pleased with how well the underclassmen have handled their new roles, especially Hedlund.
"She is working really hard on that middle spot," Parsons said. "We run a couple of different plays out of the middle and she's asked all the questions she needs to do to improve. She's got a real good vertical and can play just about any play we ask her to out of the middle."
While the Wolves have started fast, Coach Parsons feels her team could still improve mentally.
"When it comes to those tougher teams, we get a little nervous," Parsons said. "Then we kinda let the mental part of the gameplay into the court a little too much. I'm hoping if we can just get the mentality there, the girls have the talent to take care of business."
The Wolves' upcoming opponent is Atchison County rival Rock Port. The two squads are no strangers to one another. Rock Port (10-4) eliminated East Atchison from the postseason last season and they've faced three times this season, with East Atchison winning all three contests.
"Each time we've played them I've seen lots of improvements on our side of the net," Parsons said. "I'm feeling pretty confident. The last time we played them, we just looked looser and more confident. I'm hoping that continues."
