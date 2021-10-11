(Fairfax) -- East Atchison football got an unexpected week off before their highly-anticipated battle with Stanberry.
Stewartsville-Osborn canceled last week due to low numbers, handing Coach Aaron Behrens' squad an impromptu bye week.
"We tried to find a game," he said. "But it was back and forth on finding a game on short notice or taking the extra couple of days to recover and get game prep. As a coach, you want to stay on a routine, but it was good to have a week (off)."
Bye weeks are uncommon in high school football, but Behrens doesn't seem concerned about his veteran team showing any rust when they hit the field on Friday night.
"I'd be concerned if we hadn't had so many snaps under our belt to this point," Behrens said. "They understand, but we won't really know until we get out there."
The Wolves (7-0) are No. 5 in the Missouri 8-Man Media Poll and have been dominant, outscoring opponents 356-18 in wins over Southwest Livingston, Nodaway Valley (MO), South Holt, DeKalb, Rock Port and Mound City.
Their last loss came on November 13th of last year to Friday night's opponent: Stanberry.
The No. 4 Bulldogs (5-1) are reeling after a 14-13 loss to North Shelby that dethroned them from their No. 1 ranking. East Atchison must prepare for Stanberry's bevy of playmakers like Austin Schwebach, Tucker Schieber, Gavin Cameron and Tyler Schwebach.
"When they decide to throw, we have to get pressure on their quarterback," Behrens said. "They have a great receiver in Tyler Schwebach. We have to make sure we stay on top of him because his brother (Austin Schwebach) does a great job of getting him the ball."
Friday's meeting is the third between EA/Stanberry in the last year. Stanberry won both doozies year -- 20-18 in the regular season and a 26-20 overtime classic in the state quarterfinals. While Coach Behrens won't go as far as to say last year's results bring added motivation to Friday night's contest, the Wolves still haven't forgotten about last year's heartbreak.
"I'd be lying if I didn't say we've referenced those games multiple times," he said. "We used that film quite a bit in the offseason as teaching points. I've been impressed with how we have done so far. Both games were down to the wire last year, and I expect these to be similar."
Much like last year, Behrens anticipates this game to be physical and low-scoring.
"Nothing is going to come easy on either side of the ball," he said. "Whoever comes out on top is going to have earned it. We are going to come out and shoot our shot."
Ethan Hewett has reports on Friday as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA-FM 99.1 and KMA 960. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Behrens.