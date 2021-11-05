(Tarkio) -- In dominant fashion, the East Atchison Wolves advance to the Missouri 8-man District 4 Semifinals after rolling the Rock Port Blue Jays 50-0.
Coming off a 28-26 loss to Platte Valley and then a bye week last week, the Wolves returned to dominant form, putting up 26 points alone in the first quarter.
"It's really good after the bye week, getting some things settled, some injuries healed, and came out played just like we wanted to so it was good," Behrens said.
The first two possessions set the tone for the entire game as the Wolves' defense forced a three-and-out for the Blue Jays. On the ensuing drive, running back Kaylin Merriweather took an unorthodox pitch from Josh Smith 25-yards to the house for the game's first points.
After forcing a turnover on downs on the next drive, the Wolves then showed off their explosive capabilities, converting on a 3rd-and-12 attempt as Smith hooked up with junior running back Jarrett Spinnato on a 40-yard deep ball to extend the Wolves lead.
"I think we got Jarrett going a little more today, he had a high ankle sprain in the middle of the season, and it felt like it took him forever to get over it," Behrens said. "So it's nice to see his acceleration and his burst back."
The Wolves would continue to get all their playmakers involved as Merriweather would find some space outside and take it to the house for his second score of the game. Then before the first quarter could end, Spinnato took an end-around to the house, making it 26-0 after the first quarter of play.
"It's great you know, if they shut one of us down, we always have another, so it's pretty great," Spinnato said.
While the offense found its groove, the defense continued to be stout as senior defensive end Aaron Schlueter led the charge for the Wolves with four sacks on the night. Schlueter would also notch a pair of tackles for loss on the night. In addition, Smith, Bo Graves, and Charlie Litherbury all got in on the action in bringing down Blue Jays quarterback Micah Makings.
"We kind of lost our physicality two weeks ago when we played Platte Valley and I think that this game was a big boost, and we came out and did what we were supposed to do," Schlueter said. "We were just controlled in our rush so that he couldn't escape, because he's a pretty mobile quarterback, and just let him run to us."
Meanwhile, Linebacker Kaylin Merriweather and safety Braden Graves joined the action in bringing down the Blue Jays backs in the backfield.
"Josh Smith is a phenomenal defensive end, so getting him back has really helped give us a lot of depth on the defensive line," Behrens said. "Aaron Schlueter has played like an all-state player all year, Charlie Litherbury has done a phenomenal job up front, same with Bo Graves, and Cody Frohn. They all get after it and did a good job of getting off the ball tonight."
Braden Graves would also get himself a pick in the first and second quarter, and Behrens says the senior may not get the credit he deserves.
"I don't think that he has come off the field for a varsity play this year, and I don't think he gets the credit he deserves," Behrens said. "He's a great tackler and a physical player. He plays linebacker, played safety a little bit tonight, and it was good to see him get two interceptions. We've been working on ball skills and paying receivers in the air, so it was great to see those tonight."
In the second quarter, offensively, Spinnato continued to thrive in the red zone, powering into the end zone twice from inside the five, including the game's final touchdown, set up by a Merriweather interception who nearly brought it back for a defensive touchdown himself.
Spinnato finished the night with four total touchdowns and over 100 total yards of offense. Smith would also find his way to the end zone on a 23-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter for his second and final touchdown of the night.
For East Atchison, they move to 9-1 on the season and get ready for the District 4 semifinals, where they will have a rematch with Platte Valley.
"Any time you get a win it's huge, winning is hard, you don't just roll the ball out and get it done," Behrens said. "It wasn't a slog, we didn't struggle through it, and now you get a rematch with Platte Valley next week, so we'll probably go over to Barnard, and see what happens."
Meanwhile, Rock Port's season concludes with a 6-4 record. You can hear the full interviews with Aaron Behrens, Aaron Schlueter, and Jarrett Spinnato below.