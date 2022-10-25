(Oregon) – The East Atchison volleyball team captured its third-straight district title and punched their ticket to a State Sectional with a sweep of Rock Port Tuesday night.
The Wolves outlasted the Blue Jays in a marathon first set, before making quick work of their opponent for a 31-29, 25-18, 25-15 win.
"The girls played really well tonight," said Head Coach Madison Hagey. "When we were getting balls up in system, they were unstoppable."
In the opening set, Rock Port led by as many as five points and held a 22-19 lead before a 4-0 run by the Wolves to take a 23-22 lead. Following a service error, East Atchison got a block to get their first set point at 24-23, but an Avery Meyerkorth kill tied things back up. East Atchison would have four more set points, but they couldn’t close it out. Rock Port got their first set point with a 29-28 lead, but East Atchison responded with kills by Lizze Schlueter and Tommi Martin and a net violation on the Blue Jays to take the set 31-29.
"Believe it or not, we've had a couple other sets that we've played in tournaments that have turned out that way," said Hagey. "Our girls have been in that situation before, and they know how to battle back and finish sets, even when they go extremely long like that."
The Wolves settled in the rest of the way, jumping out to an 11-5 lead in the second set. East Atchison led by as many as eight in the set en route to a 25-18 win.
In the third, it was much of the same for the Wolves, opening a 15-10 lead and then scoring eight of the next 10 points to put it out of reach and then win 25-15.
"We've scouted Rock Port a time or two, so we knew that when we swing from the outside, we just need to find those gaps down the line and across the court," said Hagey. "When our middles were in system, we just have to swing hard because they are very good and hit very hard."
The win moves the Wolves into a third consecutive State Sectional. They will play Thursday at home against St. Joseph Christian, a team they already own two wins over this season.
"I just think it speaks volumes about the program that we have out there and East Atchison volleyball as a whole," said Hagey.
Schlueter led the East Atchison attack with 11 kills, while Natalie Hedlund added 10 winners.
"We worked on a lot of setter-hitter connection," said Schlueter. "It felt really good this game."
Tommi Martin finished with six kills, while Claire Martin dished out 30 assists.
"It's very exciting," said Claire Martin. "It's our third year winning this in a row and it's a great feeling. I think we just needed to communicate better all night and get our hitters swinging."
After the contest, KMA Sports talked with Schlueter, Claire Martin and Hagey in a video you can view below.
Rylee Jenkins led Rock Port with eight kills in the loss.