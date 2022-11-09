(Tarkio) -- The East Atchison football team turned some heads last week in a defensive showcase against Albany and looks to carry that momentum into an 8-player district semifinal against North Andrew.
The no. 8 Wolves (9-1) battled through cold, windy, and misty conditions on Friday to snag a 28-20 district semifinal win over the no. 3 Albany Warriors (8-2), setting up their matchup with top-ranked North Andrew (10-0).
"I never really felt, whether it be the rain, mist, muddy conditions on the field, or the cold, I never felt like the boys let that affect how they were playing," Head Coach Aaron Behrens tells KMA Sports. "The defense played great and that was probably our best special teams performance of the year. So, it's really good to get that out of our guys this late in the season."
The Wolves offensive bread and butter this season has been the ground game, and Jarrett Spinnato has totaled over 1,070 rushing yards along with 20 rushing touchdowns. However, last week it was senior Braden Graves who answered the call in a gritty offensive performance totaling 89 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.
"Braden had a heck of a game on both sides of the ball, I knew he was playing well on defense during the game but it really jumped off the film when we were going through breakdown," said Behrens. "It was kind of a slow go for us running the ball but he kept grinding it out and popped a few plays for us for big touchdowns."
Graves has totaled 700 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season on 100 carries. Defensively, Graves also picked up a sack and interception last Friday. However, Behrens says there is some shoring up to do in the run game before they face a tough and physical North Andrew defense Friday.
"(Albany) ran a scheme that we hadn't seen or practiced against all season, and the amount of movement they were doing with their line and linebackers blitzing off it, and they were able to take advantage in some short yardage situations," said Behrens. "But, I was really happy with how we did in our spread running game, so this week has just been a lot of solidifying our rules and responsibilities."
Defensively, East Atchison has been stout this season, allowing just 13.4 points per game, and that didn't change last week. The Wolves held the Warriors, averaging 52.6 points per game going into last week, to just six first-half points. Notably, the Wolves held Albany quarterback Kemper Cline to just 230 yards passing, including some late fourth-quarter yardage, and forced three interceptions.
Like most of the season, the Wolves defensive line stepped up, racking up five tackles for loss and two sacks, including one a piece from Graves and senior Collin Hedlund.
"Moving Braden down there to the defensive end spot solidified that side and Collin Hedlund has played great on the other side," said Behrens. "Then our two defensive tackles Weston Klosek and freshman Tate Johnson have played really well here in the end of the season."
Meanwhile, the defensive backfield has stepped up in the latter parts of the season, including senior Owen DeRosier, who racked up eight tackles and three interceptions last week.
"Owen Derosier had a great game and had two big interceptions and then another one on a two-point conversion and his last one sealed the game," said Behrens. "Linkin Murry did a great job on the other side out our outside linebacker/corner spot, and then Jarrett Spinnato is kind of our eraser there in the back end."
However, that defense will need to continue its dominance this week against the juggernaut North Andrew Cardinals offense featuring two 1,000-yard rushers this season in senior running back Hayden Ecker (118 carries, 1,398 yards, 22 touchdowns) and sophomore quarterback Braxon Linville (129 carries, 1,037 yards, 18 touchdowns).
"They're just a big, strong downhill running football team and they're going to hit you on defense and the defensive line they're really strong and physical," said Behrens. "The Linville kid does a great job with his option reads, their offensive line is big and physical, and the Ecker kid is probably the best running back we'll see all year."
Additionally, mistakes will have to be at a minimum, as they were last week, against another big and physical defense from the Cardinals that has racked up 75 tackles for loss and 29 sacks this season.
"No turnovers and then when the plays are there, whether it's in the passing game or running game, we've got to be able to pop plays," said Behrens. "We also have to be okay with six to 10 play drives and eating clock, which we did a good job with on Friday, but we've got to be able to grind those possessions out this week."
Ethan Hewett and Casey Martin will have the call from Rosendale Friday night on KMA FM 99.1. You can hear the full interview with Head Coach Aaron Behrens below: