(Tarkio) -- East Atchison displayed their depth this past Friday night on their way to a 58-12 win over North-West Nodaway in the opening district round of the Missouri 8-man postseason.
The Wolves (6-2) were mostly without quarterback Josh Smith on Friday due to an illness, but sophomore Jarrett Spinnato filled in ably, as they mostly stuck to the ground in rushing for 372 yards.
“It was a good start for us to the playoff season,” East Atchison coach Aaron Behrens said. “(With Jarrett’s) skillset, just being quick and really smart, I had no problems throwing him back there.”
Ian Hedlund led the attack with 133 yards rushing while Spinnato added 88, Kaylin Merriweather went for 86 and Smith also rushed for 65. Each runner had at least one touchdown and combined for seven scores on the ground.
The Wolves were also plenty dominant on defense with 9.0 tackles for loss, led by Hedlund’s 3.5. Cameron Nance (2.0 TFL), Merriweather (1.5), Aaron Schlueter (1.0) and Bo Graves (1.0) also contributed. In addition, the East Atchison defense forced three turnovers with an interception by Carter Holocek and a fumble recovery each by Spinnato and Hedlund.
Up next for East Atchison is a district semifinal meeting with the suddenly-healthy Worth County (5-4). The Tigers advanced with a 46-26 victory over two-time defending state champion Mound City in their opening playoff contest.
“They’re a team that’s kind of been decimated with COVID quarantine and a couple weird injuries throughout the year,” Behrens said. “They’re kind of now getting to full strength, and they’re a team that’s really big and physical up front.”
Senior running back Andrew Alarcon has been the benefit of that and rushed for 219 yards and four touchdowns on 39 carries against Mound City.
“He’s one of — if not — the best running backs in 8-man,” Behrens said of Alarcon. “We’re going to have our hands full on both sides of what should be a pretty physical bloodbath.”
And that’s a bloodbath that East Atchison is ready for.
“This is kind of the first year we’ll play a Worth County team where I think we can match their physicality,” Behrens said. “We can’t match their size, but we couldn’t match North-West Nodaway’s size on Friday, either.”
As is usually the case in a big playoff football game, the line of scrimmage will tell a big story for East Atchison on Friday.
“We need to get our hands on their bodies and do our best to play angles defensively,” Behrens added. “We’ve got to get all eight to the football. If we can do that and be in it for four quarters, who knows? It’s playoff football.”
Casey Martin will have coverage Friday evening from the Worth County/East Atchison matchup. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Behrens linked below.