(Tarkio) -- The 2022 volleyball season was one to remember for East Atchison.
While that year is in the past, it's helped create excitement around the Wolves' program heading into 2023.
"There's a lot of excitement," East Atchison head coach Madison Hagey said. "There's quite a few returners, so we're looking for another impressive year. The girls have grasped onto the idea of having the same success."
The Wolves went on a memorable postseason run last year, reaching the Final Four before losing to eventual Class 1 state champion Advance.
"It was an awesome season," Hagey said. "They earned that season. That team took things seriously, and we're up to the task again."
However, the Wolves must replace last year's KMAland Missouri Player of the Year, Natalie Hedlund.
"Natalie did a lot for us," Hagey said. "But we have some girls stepping up. We have quite a few returning attackers filling her hitting void."
Setter Claire Martin returns to the rotation after handing out 993 assists last year.
"We're looking for her to lead a well-rounded offense this year," Hagey said.
Tommi Martin, Addison Noland and Lizzie Schlueter return after contributing to last year's lineup. Payton Woodring and Jersi Poppa add to the Wolves' rotation this year.
The Wolves do have to replace last year's libero, Emilee Caudill. Junior Grace Oswald will assume that role.
"Grace worked hard in the offseason," Hagey said. "She has big shoes to fill, but she's ready to take on that responsibility."
The Wolves feel they have the pieces capable of another big season, but it all starts at the service line and how they defend the service line.
"One thing I learned at state last year is that your team is only as good as your serve receive," Hagey said. "We've repped serve receive and defense. I didn't know what to expect when we went to the Final Four, but we realized it doesn't take 6-foot-4 girls to win state titles. It just takes clean volleyball. That's what we intend to do this year."
East Atchison opens the season with their home tournament on Saturday. Hear the full interview with Coach Hagey below.