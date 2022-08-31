(Tarkio/Fairfax) -- East Atchison volleyball is off to a fine 4-1 start to the season, highlighted by a third-place finish at their home tournament this past weekend.
“We’re serving well,” Coach Madison Hagey told KMA Sports on Wednesday’s Upon Further Review. “We’re doing well in serve receive, and I look forward to continuing that trend.”
The Wolves lost to Benton in their first match on Saturday before beating Fremont-Mills, Nodaway Valley (MO) and South Holt to claim third. They followed that up with a strong sweep of North Nodaway on Tuesday evening.
“We really spent the preseason working on having good serve receive and fine-tuning our defense,” Hagey added. “I think we need to adjust our focus on the attacking side of it and make sure we’re able to set up our good hitters and run an aggressive offense all of the time.”
The good news for Coach Hagey is that they have the personnel capable of running that aggressive offense. Senior outside hitter Natalie Hedlund pairs nicely with junior outside Tommi Martin and sophomore middle Elizabeth Schlueter. Running the offense is junior setter Claire Martin, and senior libero Emilee Caudill has been a strong and consistent performer in the back row.
“Those girls have experience playing together from the middle of elementary all the way through to where we are now,” Hagey said. “They’re in volleyball, basketball, track and field. They’re together all the time and work really well with each other.”
Other seniors on the East Atchison roster are Alexis Gibler and Tessa Rolf while Jasey Smith is another junior on the roster. Sophomores Charlie Smith, Grace Oswald, Abbie Harms and Jilli Hannah are joined by freshman Zoe Madron.
With a strong start, East Atchison will aim to keep that going as they get into the heart of the 275 Conference schedule.
“The 275 Conference is looking pretty strong,” Hagey said. “We’ve got some good opponents in there. We’re looking forward to our dual with Rock Port as always, and South Holt has a good team. We’re looking forward to dueling it out with those guys in the 275 Conference. It should be a good, competitive conference.”
East Atchison travels to Union Star on Thursday evening before trips to Nodaway Valley and Rock Port next week. Check out the full interview with Coach Hagey below.