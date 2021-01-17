(Fairfax) -- A defensive battle proved to be successful for the Lady Wolves of East Atchison as they defeat Falls City to win the 89th Fairfax invitational 47-32.
Scoring was hard to come by in the first few minutes of the game for East Atchison as they found themselves down quickly 10-2 and needed an early timeout.
“Our girls played hard, we got down early and there was never any doubt that the girls weren’t going to fight back. That’s a tough team and then we started to play our game and shots started to fall so it was a team effort for sure,” head coach Dustin Barnes said.
After making only one field goal in the entire first quarter the offensive woes continued and East Atchison found themselves down at the half 20-19. Barnes spoke on his message at the half for his team.
“We just needed to continue to do the things we were doing, give a little pressure and guard our area and just do the things we practiced on all week. Then just making sure we were making them have to work for every basket and that was the key tonight, the defense,” Barnes said.
Leading the charge in the second half for the Lady Wolves offensively was Mercedes Parshall who finished with 13 and Natalie Hedlund who finished with 10 on several offensive put backs.
“We worked well together and we also had freshmen coming off the bench that are really improving which is nice,” Hedlund said.
The defense proved to be the factor though as East Atchison gave up only 4 points in the entire 3rd quarter and just 12 points in the entire second half. Hedlund said there’s one focus for this team.
“We should just focus on working well together and playing good as a team and getting to know each other better,” Hedlund said.
East Atchison improves to 12-2 on the year after this championship victory on their home floor. Falls City falls to 5-6. Barnes spoke on how he’s seen the team progress throughout the season.
“I don’t think we really knew what we were going to be at the very beginning of the year. I had five good starters coming back and some bench players that were untested,” Barnes said. “They are just rounding into what I felt like we could be all along, we are growing every game and every piece of adversity we are taking in stride and trying to do the best we can every day.”
To hear the full interview with Natalie Hedlund and Dustin Barnes click below.