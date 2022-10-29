(Tarkio) -- The East Atchison volleyball team is headed to the Final Four for the first time in history following a five-set classic Saturday afternoon.
The Wolves kept their magical season alive with a 25-23, 25-11, 16-25, 21-25, 16-14 win over Santa Fe in a Class 1 State Quarterfinal in Tarkio. The win moves East Atchison into a State Semifinal next Friday at Cape Girardeau.
"Our girls know how to battle through sets," said Head Coach Madison Hagey. "We've been in situations before where we had to battle. I sure wish we wouldn't have dropped those two sets in the middle, but they knew how to pull it back and they knew how to get it under control. They wanted it really bad."
The Wolves looked like they would cruise to a quarterfinal win, taking the first set 25-23 and then dominating the second set 25-11 to jump in front 2-0. But, the Chiefs -- who finished third in Class 1 last season -- came roaring back to win the third and fourth sets to force a deciding fifth set.
The teams traded points in the opening set with six lead changes. Trailing 19-18, the Wolves went on a 6-2 run and then closed it out to take an early lead. The second set was all East Atchison, as they scored six of the first seven points and opened up a 15-5 lead before coasting to a 25-11 victory.
The momentum changed in the next two sets, as Santa Fe opened up an 18-10 lead in the third and then pulled away to take the set 25-16. In the fourth, the Chiefs kept East Atchison at arm's length most of the set and scored seven of the final 11 points to take the set and force a race to 15.
"The difference between the second set and the third and fourth is that we were not swinging at the ball," said Hagey. "When we're not aggressive, we're not at our best. So, when we have the ball up in system and we're confident in our swings, it's hard to stop us."
The race to 15 started out ominous for the Wolves, as Santa Fe's Kameron Dankenbring got four-straight kills to start the set, sending her team to a 6-1 lead. East Atchison battled back, led by three kills from Tommi Martin to get it back within 12-9. After a service error, East Atchison rattled off four-straight points to tie the set at 13-13. Santa Fe got a match point on a Jasmine Russell kill, but the Wolves responded with a kill from Alexis Gibler and then back-to-back winners from Lizzie Schlueter to win it.
"It was now or never," said Tommi Martin. "It could have been our last game. Emilee Caudill said that we're either going to state or this is our last game, so give it all you got. I really took what she said to heart, and I just tried my best to give it all I had."
Natalie Hedlund paced the East Atchison attack with 20 kills.
"There's just so much excitement," said Hedlund. "The whole community is here and teams that we played in our conference are here. It means a lot when they come out and just shows how much it means to us. Being a team that's never been in the Final Four, it's incredible. It's such a good feeling, especially in a five-set battle."
Schlueter finished with 15 winners, while Tommi Martin had 11, including five in the fifth set. Claire Martin handed out 51 assists and had two aces, while Libero Emilee Caudill finished with 18 digs and one ace.
"I'm so excited," said Caudill. "This is my senior year, and I knew we were not done. It was hard, but we knew we could beat them. We knew that we were the better team, and we just to come out and play like we were."
The Wolves will play at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau in a State Semifinal Friday at 4 p.m. against either Clarkton or Advance.
After the match, KMA Sports talked with Hedlund, Caudill, Tommi Martin and Hagey in a video interview you can view below.
Santa Fe was led by 22 kills from Dankenbring.