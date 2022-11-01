(Tarkio) -- The East Atchison cross country program will have quite the presence at Saturday's Class 1 State Meet.
The Wolves qualified both the girls and boys teams for the state meet.
For Coach Kameron Schieffer, this year's presence in Columbia is gratifying after some near misses
"The past few years, we've come close but felt short," Schieffer said. "Each year, the kids that are now upperclassmen have worked towards getting better and improving. We're holding ourselves to higher standards."
Schieffer says last year's team set the tone for the memorable season this year.
"Over the course of the summer, we developed a lot of good runners on the team," he said. "And I only see the group getting stronger as we move on."
The boys claimed second at their district meet in Platte City while the girls were third.
"The team put in the work this season and came to practice every day," he said. "The district course was pretty tough. We went in to Saturday shooting for one more shot. That's what drove them."
On the girls side, Jayla Irvine paced the Wolves' lineup with a sixth-place outing at districts while Brookly Wennihan, Kierra McDonald, Alexis Bywater, Emmy Laur and Kendal Straub also contributed.
Cole Anderson was the Wolves' highest-finishing boy, claiming fifth in 19:08.19. Daniel Lesher was 11th, and Ian Stepp, Clayton Vernon, Cowen O'Riley, Quin Staten and Jarrad Jamison also contribute to the lineup.
"They're being held to a high standard this year," Schieffer said. "A lot of them set goals they probably smashed in the season, but they keep going up."
Schiefer admits his team won't over-exert themselves leading up to Saturday.
"Last week was our last hard workouts," he said. "At this point, the kids are in peak conditions. The goal now is to just freshen up to this weekend, so we can feel strong and confident."
As they prepare, Coach Schieffer says his team isn't set on specific goals, but will rather enjoy the experience.
"We wanted one more race and one more chance," he said. "The goal is to go in and hope everyone runs a personal best. That's what we're expecting. With those personal bests, we hope to see a good placement and some individual medals."
The Class 1 girls race is at 1:30 Saturday while the boys race at 2:15.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Schieffer.