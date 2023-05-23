(Tarkio) -- All Faith Anderson could do was watch last year's state track meet.
One year later, she is the KMAland Missouri Track Athlete of the Year.
The Northwest Missouri State commit had a memorable state meet with four titles while leading the Wolves to a Class 1 team championship.
"It's extremely gratifying and rewarding," Anderson said. "All the hard work has paid off. I couldn't be any happier."
Anderson's presence could have been helpful as the Wolves chased a Class 1 state title, but an injury shelved her junior season.
"I tore my ACL, MCL and meniscus," she said. "I definitely thought my track career was over. It was hard because running and jumping is my therapy, and I couldn't do any of that for 11 months."
The Wolves ultimately finished fourth last year at last year's state meet without Anderson.
"I was upset I couldn't be with the girls and help them get more points," Anderson said. "It was hard to watch. It was the motivation. Watching them do so well without me made me work harder so we could get the title this year."
Anderson made up for lost time this season with numerous impressive showings, highlighted by winning four state championships this past weekend.
Anderson won the 300 hurdles and high jump. She also contributed to the champion 4x200 and 4x400 meter relay teams.
"Getting all the golds sealed for me that I love this sport," Anderson said. "It's my therapy. It's my way to release my emotions. I'm so glad I've been a part of it."
Anderson ran 45.72 in the 300 hurdles and cleared 1.59 meters in the high jump.
"The high jump, I didn't perform as well as I would have liked," she said. "That's the lowest I've jumped all year. They made me jump right after my 300 hurdles. My legs were too fatigued, but the 300 hurdles went smoothly in the prelims and the finals. I usually have trouble stuttering, but something just clicked. It was a smooth race."
Anderson contributed 25 points to the Wolves' lineup as they held off the crowd for a state title.
"At the beginning of the season, we knew we had a chance to get the title," she said. "That's what we worked on all year long. Our relays were a big part of the scoring. We started off with completely different relays than what we ended with. It was about finding the sweet spot and putting us in the right spot in the relays."
With her days at East Atchison behind her, Anderson is thankful for her time with the program and how her high school career ended.
"It's a family environment here," she said. "Everybody wants us to succeed. We're a small town, but we have some amazing athletes. We showed we can compete."
Anderson joins Nodaway Valley's Riley Blay as recipients of this award.
PREVIOUS KMALAND MISSOURI TRACK & FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2022: Riley Blay (Nodaway Valley)
2021: Riley Blay (Nodaway Valley)