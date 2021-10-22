(Tarkio) -- East Atchison’s Alex Barnett finished out a strong golf season with a state medal earlier this week.
The Wolves sophomore followed a 101 on Monday with a 99 on Tuesday to post a 200 and tied for 13th in the Class 1 tournament.
“The first day it was beautiful weather, and that really helped us out,” Barnett said. “I struggled a little bit in the beginning, but I was able to turn things around on the back nine and start playing better.
“By Tuesday, I started out a little bad, but I came through to end my front nine. My back nine was a little rough. I was having some struggles with a couple clubs, but I was still able to put the ball in the hole when it came down to it.”
East Atchison, making their second straight trip to state, finished fifth as a team with an 852 – six strokes out of fourth.
“I was a little shocked,” Barnett said of her performance. “I was really excited about (placing). It was kind of my goal to get to state and try and place. I was really happy to accomplish that.”
Barnett was part of a four-person team that had little room for error and very rarely needed it this season. Along with Barnett, juniors Kelsea Kirwan and Josie King and freshman Sydnee Bruns made up the state tournament roster.
“It was really awesome,” Barnett said. “We’re all very close, and we’re really great friends. Everyone gets along, and we’ve been playing together since May. It’s really great because we work together so well. We’re competitive with each other so we’re always pushing each other to do better. I’m just excited for next year because we all get to come back.”
Listen to the full interview with Barnett from Friday’s UFR below.