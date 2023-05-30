(Tarkio) -- East Atchison golfer River Dow saw all of his extra work pay off in a big way recently.
Dow, a state medalist in Class 1, is the 2023 KMAland Missouri Boys Golfer of the Year.
Dow was 10th at the Class 1 State Tournament. His performance surprised many people, including himself.
"At the beginning of the season, I was just hoping to make it to state," Dow said. "I was hoping to get at least top 20. I ended up doing better than I thought."
Dow ultimately carded a two-day score of 163 to collect a medal.
"It was about how I went into it," he said. "Holes one through 11, I played passive-aggressive and got to the shots I wanted to. Once I got to 12, I knew I had to play more carefully because everything was a little tighter."
Dow credits the strides he made in his sophomore season to his constant work, particularly at the driving range.
"I realized I wasn't consistent last year," he said. "I basically live on the golf course, so I just needed to play as many holes as I could. It improved me a lot. My scores got better, my drives went further and everything was more accurate."
Dow also honed in on his putting this year.
"Last year, that was my biggest struggle," he said. "I couldn't chip to save my life and could never make anything inside of six feet."
Dow plans to put in plenty more work between now and the start of the next season.
"It boosts my confidence," he said. "I'll work more on my putting and driving. Since I played baseball, I haven't been able to get rid of my slice."
Dow joins Maryville's Trevin Cunningham as recipients of this award. Hear the full interview below.