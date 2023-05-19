(Tarkio/Fairfax) -- East Atchison golf standout River Dow finished out his sophomore season with a top 10 finish earlier this week at the Class 1 State Golf Tournament in Columbia.
Dow followed up an opening-round 85 with a 78 on day two to finish with a two-day total of 163, earning a state medal for the Wolves.
“Day two was a lot drier than day one,” Dow explained to KMA Sports. “It rained all day on day one, and it only had a few drizzles on day two. But day two, my putting was on. Anything from about five feet and in I could make.”
Dow says his putter is generally one of his biggest strengths, but he also had a good day with the irons.
“Really, it was my approach shots,” he said. “Day one, I couldn’t hit them. They kept getting stuck in the mud.”
Dow points to hole 12 on the back nine during his second day of play at the Country Club of Missouri as the start of one of his most important stretches of play.
“I ended up birdieing that one,” he said. “Hole 12 through 16, I didn’t hit my driver. It was really close back there, and hole 12 and 13, I ended up with a birdie that day.”
The sophomore East Atchison standout, who dual-sported with baseball during the course of the golf season, says he even surprised himself with his finish.
“I went in thinking maybe top 20,” he said. “Since this is my first year going to state, I just wanted to get the experience. I wasn’t expecting a top 10, but after I felt like I just played the golf that I normally play. I would say that I can go somewhere with this in the next couple years. By senior year, I would like to win state. I know it’s a lot to take in, but once I get past districts, the nerves are all off.”
Listen to much more with Dow in the interview provided below.