(KMAland) -- Six KMAland Missouri athletes have been honored by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association as All-State players.
East Atchison’s Natalie Hedlund and Kemper Cline of Albany — the KMAland Missouri Basketball Players of the Year — were named to the Class 2 All-State Team.
In addition, Platte Valley’s Brylie Angle, Maggie Collins, Matt Jermain and Alex Mattson landed on the Class 1 All-State Team.
View the complete list of honorees linked here.
