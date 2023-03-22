Natalie Hedlund, East Atchison
Natalie Hedlund, East Atchison

(KMAland) -- Six KMAland Missouri athletes have been honored by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association as All-State players.

East Atchison’s Natalie Hedlund and Kemper Cline of Albany — the KMAland Missouri Basketball Players of the Year — were named to the Class 2 All-State Team.

In addition, Platte Valley’s Brylie Angle, Maggie Collins, Matt Jermain and Alex Mattson landed on the Class 1 All-State Team.

View the complete list of honorees linked here

OTHER 2022-23 WINTER SPORTS AWARDS  

All-Pioneer Conference Girls Basketball 

MBCA All-District Girls & Boys Basketball

Nebraska Capitol Conference Boys Basketball

Midland Empire Conference Girls & Boys Basketball

Trailblazer Conference Basketball

IPSWA All-State Boys Basketball

Missouri River Conference Basketball

IBCA All-Substate Basketball

Rolling Valley Conference Boys Basketball

IGCA All-State/All-District

Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Basketball

IPSWA Girls All-State 

All-275 Conference Basketball

Pride of Iowa Conference Girls Basketball

Rolling Valley Conference Girls Basketball

Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Basketball

Pride of Iowa Conference Boys Basketball

Western Iowa Conference Basketball

IGCA All-District

IBCA All-State & All-District

Corner Conference Boys Basketball

Corner Conference Girls Basketball

Bluegrass Conference Girls Basketball

Bluegrass Conference Boys Basketball

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.