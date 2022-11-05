(Cape Girardeau) -- The most successful season in East Atchison volleyball history came to a finish on Saturday morning at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
The Wolves (28-8) dropped a three-set Class 1 consolation match to Winona, 25-13, 25-21, 25-12.
“(Winona) is a really good team,” East Atchison head coach Madison Hagey said. “We knew we were up against good competition going in, and we had to give it our all and do our best.”
Winona put together several impressive runs throughout the course of the opening set to claim control, but East Atchison hung right in throughout the second set with the Wildcats (29-7-5), which blew a two-set lead in their semifinal loss to Miller on Friday.
After a set-long battle to eliminate an early deficit, East Atchison pulled even at 21 apiece. However, Winona had the answer with four straight points that finished the set. The third set looked more like the first with a flurry of lengthy runs from the Wildcats to keep East Atchison off balance.
“It was hard for us to get past yesterday’s (four-set loss to Advance),” Hagey admitted. “We knew we had to come back and give our best effort today.”
The Wolves hit just .108 as a team and were at .097 or below in the first (-.065) and third (.097) frames. Elizabeth Schlueter had another strong match for the Wolves with 11 kills, five digs and a block while Natalie Hedlund added nine kills, six digs and two blocks in her final match in a Wolves uniform.
“We truly made history,” Hedlund said after the match. “Everyone is going to remember it. The experience and the way we played is just great. I had a great time. I think everyone did.”
Claire Martin had 28 assists, five digs and two block assists, Tommi Martin put in five winners and Alexis Gibler posted a four-kill morning for the Wolves. Emilee Caudill — another senior — had a team-high 17 digs while Grace Oswald finished with eight digs. Addison Noland (2 digs) and Tessa Rolf (1 ace) also played and contributed in the consolation match.
“This was an amazing group of girls,” Coach Hagey said. “I knew going into the season we had high expectations. They have done nothing but impress me every game of the season. I am so proud of them and their efforts.”
The trip to the Final Four and the Show Me Center proved to be the first in school history, but Coach Hagey believes this is something they should be striving for every single season.
“We’ve talked a lot about building a culture and building a winning program,” she said. “We want to be back here. We want to be a power eight team that comes to quarterfinal matches every year and makes Final Four appearances. We’ve talked a lot about that. Having all the younger girls on the bench this season, I think they saw what was capable and what it takes to get here year after year.”
Hedlund and Caudill were joined by fellow seniors Rolf and Gibler in making history and suiting for the final time.
“One thing I would tell the younger students and players is to take every moment and really cherish it,” Hedlund concluded. “Use your full potential to become the best player you can. Overall, I had a great time in my four years with so many memories.”
Find complete interviews with Coach Hagey and Hedlund in the video below.