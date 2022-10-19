(Tarkio/Fairfax) -- East Atchison’s Kelsea Kirwan has been a state champion for less than 24 hours. On Wednesday morning’s Upon Further Review she joined to talk about a whirlwind two days that saw her help the Wolves capture the Class 1 state team title while also grabbing an individual state championship to finish her career.
“It feels really good knowing that all of my hard work paid off,” Kirwan said. “I’m a little tired, but it all paid off.”
Kirwan was in second after an opening-round 95, but she followed it up with a 94 on day two at the Country Club of Missouri in Columbia to finish five strokes ahead of the rest of the field.
“I would say my (drive) was the best,” she said of her two days in Columbia. “I was able to work with it and get it down the fairway. The course was pretty long, so I really needed that.
“I focused more on my putting (on day two). The greens were a lot faster, so I knew if I wanted to take off strokes I had to do it on the green. That was the biggest adjustment I had to make.”
What made Kirwan’s individual state championship even better was sharing a team title with the rest of her teammates. Junior Alex Barnett finished seventh with a 206, sophomore Sydnee Bruns was 10th with a 211 and senior Josie King tied for 18th with a 218. The Wolves were downright dominant with an 826 that proved to be 83 strokes better than any other team.
“With all the support we had from our school and everyone around (the community), we knew it was possible,” Barnett said. “We loved every second of it. With all the encouragement we had at the state send-off, it made us think we could do it.”
The state championship hardly just happens over two days, though. Kirwan said the trophy goes back to a season-long competition among the team that played out in practices.
“We always liked to compete with each other,” she said. “Josie and I had side competitions during practice, and so we would push each other and have small competitions. We found out those make us better and none of us want to lose those competitions. Having those competitions really helped us in districts and at state.”
Sophomore Kamryn Brown was also a key part of the team throughout the regular season.