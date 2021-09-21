(Tarkio) -- East Atchison standout golfer Kelsea Kirwan is the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week.
The Wolves junior had a big highlight last week in winning the Johnson County Central Invitational.
“My chipping and putting was what was really helping me,” Kirwan told KMA Sports. “My driver was not working, but I was able to regroup and able to make adjustments to pull through and win the tournament.”
Kirwan finished with a 95 to win the tournament, leading the Wolves to a second place finish. That’s hardly been the only success story for the East Atchison team this season.
“It’s going pretty good (for the team),” Kirwan said. “Districts is looking pretty well for my team and for me. Alex Barnett brings in the mid-40s, and our three and four are about low 50s.”
The Wolves are coming off a strong season in 2020 when they won the district championship. That’s where the goals begin for this year’s squad.
“We want to be district champs again,” she said. “All four of us, as a team, we want to each go (to state) as an individual.”
Kirwan made her comments on Tuesday’s Upon Further Review. Listen to the full interview linked below.