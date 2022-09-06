(Tarkio) -- East Atchison junior Tommi Martin has already cemented herself as one of the top javelin throwers in Missouri.
She recently displayed she's one of the top in the nation.
Martin -- the Class 1 state runner-up in the javelin -- recently ventured to North Carolina for the AAU Junior Olympics, where she placed eighth out of 89 participants.
"It was an amazing opportunity," Martin said on Tuesday's Upon Further Review. "It was crazy to go up against the top girls from each state. It was awesome."
Martin qualified for the opportunity after a top-six finish at the AAU Region 16.
"I didn't know that placing in the top six would mean moving on to the Junior Olympics, but I placed fourth and moved on."
From there, Martin threw 131 meters to place eighth.
"Most of my throws were consistent," she said. "I didn't throw my best, but what kept me in a good place was that I was consistent."
Martin went to the Tar Heel State with confidence and little nerves.
"I wasn't exactly nervous," she said. "I was just proud to be there. I had a great time. It was something I didn't expect. I didn't know how good everyone else was or how I sat."
Martin's showing in the javelin gives her confidence going into her final two years at East Atchison.
"I've learned so much," she said. "I can't wait for next year and put everything together. I have goals. I want to get first in the state and get a new PR, but my main goal is to break the state record, which is 45 meters."
