(Tarkio) -- East Atchison football standout Kaylin Merriweather has long dreamt of playing football at the collegiate level and will get that opportunity at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri.
The star running back and linebacker pledged to William Jewell over interest from the Division III and NAIA level.
"It's amazing," Merriweather said. "I'm excited to continue my journey with football and academics at the next level."
Merriweather is a multi-sport athlete for the Wolves but says football has always been his favorite sport.
"Football has always been my dream," he said. "I've loved football since I was a little kid."
Merriweather's path to continuing his dream began with a game day invite from the William Jewell coaching staff.
"We liked the visit," Merriweather said. "Then they asked us to come back for an official visit. When we did, that's when I got the offer. It's been amazing ever since then."
The Cardinals -- a Division II program in the Great Lakes Valley Conference -- were 0-11 last season with only 12 seniors on their roster.
"They are a really young team right now," Merriweather said. "They are in a rebuilding phase. I feel like I can go there, help them out and do the best I can."
Merriweather was a part of East Atchison's gradual improvements and is looking forward to being part of a similar situation in college.
"It's cool I can be a part of something amazing in the future," he said. "I'm excited to see how it will go."
Merriweather posted 1,643 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns in his senior season while spearheading East Atchison's defense with 102 tackles. As Merriweather transitions to the 11-player game, he expects to play running back in college.
"I think my speed can help any team, especially William Jewell," he said. "I know how to hit the holes properly and get north and south. I want to get all-conference and, maybe, end up as an All-American."
