(KMAland) -- East Atchison's Cameron Oswald is one of four unanimous choices to the All-275 Conference Baseball First Team.
Northeast Nodaway's Dylan McIntyre and Colton Swalley were also unanimous selections, along with Platte Valley's Memphis Bliley.
Oswald's teammate, Aaron Schlueter, was also a first-team choice.
Cole Medsker (South Holt), Hunter Dawson (Nodaway Valley), Aydan Blackford (North Nodaway), Wyatt Miller (Platte Valley), Hayes Weller (South Holt), Mason Chitwood (Nodaway Valley), Corbyn Jakub (Rock Port), Ben Boswell (Northeast Nodaway) and Auston Pride (Northeast Nodaway) were also first-team choices.
Kendall Noland (South Holt) and Matt Jermain (Platte Valley) were selected as honorable mentions.
View the full teams below.