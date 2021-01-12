(Tarkio/Fairfax) -- The latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week was red hot from the perimeter last week.
East Atchison senior Morgan Parshall hit nine 3-pointers and scored 28 points during a Monday night win over West Nodaway. She followed with 20 points on Friday against Rock Port.
“I was just feeling really good,” Parshall told KMA Sports. “A lot of the people on my team were hitting shots so that gave me the confidence to keep shooting and keep making them.”
Parshall’s success this year has been commonplace for a Wolves team that enters Tuesday’s Fairfax Invitational with a 9-1 record. However, she’s taken on an even bigger role this season with the graduation of Jaycee Graves among others in last year’s senior group.
“We lost one of our big scorers last year, and that just meant I had to step up and score a few more points,” she said. “A lot of other people on my team have also had to step up, and I think that with the scoring we’re doing right now and the offense we’re running we can be really successful this year.”
East Atchison goes for a fourth straight Fairfax Invitational championship this week and will open play as the top seed against West Nodaway at 4:30.
“My entire high school career we’ve won this tournament, so I’m looking forward to getting another championship,” Parshall said. “As long as we work hard this week, I’m sure we can do it.”
The rest of today’s schedule can be found at our KMAland Sports Schedule linked here. Listen to the full interview with Parshall below.