(Wellington) -- Wellington-Napoleon used a third-set rally to spark a four-set victory over East Atchison in a Class 1 State Sectional on Thursday night.
"Our girls definitely came to compete," said East Atchison head volleyball coach Stephanie Parsons after her team's 25-17, 19-25, 26-24, 25-17 loss. "It was a heartbreaker. They were consistent in putting pressure on us. I applaud them for that. They had a lot of plays in their arsenal."
Wellington-Napoleon scored 13 of the first 17 points in the first set and held off an East Atchison comeback to take the frame 25-17. East Atchison found their composure in the second set, leading by as many as seven en route to the 25-19 win.
The Wolves also started strong in set three, using a 5-0 run to extend their lead to 14-7. The two squads then traded points, bringing EA's lead to 21-14, prompting a Wellington-Napoleon timeout.
The Tigers responded by posting seven of the following eight points to tie it at 22, but East Atchison countered with a pair of points to make the score 24-22.
However, the set-winning point never came for the Wolves, and the Tigers ended the set with the final four points, taking a 2-1 lead into the fourth.
"There were some changes that we definitely could have made," Parsons said. "But it's hard to make those in the middle of the game."
East Atchison scored the first point of the fourth set, but it was their only lead as Wellington-Napoleon pulled away to take it 25-17. The Tigers' combo of Ayden Shannon and Alison Dehn was troublesome for the Wolves on Thursday.
"We had a hard time adjusting to their transitions," Parsons said. "We were ready for hard swings, but it was hard for us to pick the tips up and make our conversions."
The abnormally low-hanging rafters of the Wellington-Napoleon gymnasium also created problems for East Atchison, particularly in the third set when the Wolves led 24-23 but had a bump attempt ricochet off the rafters, tying it at 24 apiece.
"We play in a giant facility, and the ceiling is never a factor for us," Parsons said. "Tracking the ball off the rafters was a problem. You could tell Wellington-Napoleon practices in this gym every day, and they adjusted easily."
Tommi Martin led the Wolves with 13 kills while Claire Martin passed out 32 assists and served three aces. Defensively, Natalie Hedlund had 18 digs, and Keena Merriweather and Jersi Poppa posted three blocks each.
The loss concludes East Atchison's season at 19-12. The 2021 campaign was the Wolves' second consecutive state tournament appearance.
"There's nothing to hang our heads about," she said. "We are hanging a banner in our gym, and that's great. I'm very proud of them."
The Wolves only lose two seniors -- Sophia Martin and Olivia Morris -- so the chances for a return in 2022 are high.
"The younger players stepped up this year, but they have a long way to go," Parsons said. "We still have some volleyball to play for sure."
Wellington-Napoleon (23-11-1) advances to a state quarterfinal on Saturday against Santa Fe.
KMA Sports spoke with Coach Parsons after the match. Check out that interview below.