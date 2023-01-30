(Tarkio) -- East Atchison star Jarrett Spinnato will continue his football career at the next level with the reigning NAIA national champion.
Spinnato recently announced his commitment to Northwestern in Orange City.
“This summer, I ended up finding the school and sent my HUDL link,” Spinnato told KMA Sports on Monday’s Upon Further Review. “They said they love how I played and to keep up the good work. They invited me to a camp in the summer, and I had a great time.”
Spinnato said that he was pretty well set on choosing Northwestern at that point, but he wanted to see how his senior season played out before finalizing the decision.
“I was keeping in touch with the coach, and we talked almost daily,” he said. “Eventually, I felt comfortable enough and got my financial aid set up, so I went ahead and made the decision.”
While Spinnato was finishing out a brilliant two-way career with the Wolves, Northwestern was on their way to winning a national championship.
“I knew that they had been pretty good in previous years,” Spinnato said. “I went to a couple games (this year) and seeing the way that they played and were coached really helped out. I felt comfortable, and it was a good feeling when I was there. I enjoyed my time there and wanted to be there as much as I could. That was the main thing. I just felt comfortable.”
Spinnato starred on both sides of the ball for East Atchison during his career, but he says he figures to stay on the offensive side as a slot receiver and running back for Northwestern.
“Honestly, it’s almost a dream come true,” Spinnato said. “As a kid, I always knew that football was one of my favorite things, and if you would have asked me if this would have been an option I would have said ‘no way.’ But it’s finally happening. I’m very excited. My mom, this is what she wanted for me for a long time. It means a lot to her, which makes it mean a lot to me.”
Listen to much more with Spinnato from Monday’s Upon Further Review linked below.