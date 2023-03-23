(KMAland) -- Auburn, Falls City, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water all helped to make up the East Central Nebraska Conference Girls Basketball First Team All-Conference.
Elmwood-Murdock’s Tatum Backemeyer and Laney Frahm, Auburn’s Zoe Baltensperger, Weeping Water’s Kalison Miller and Madison Jones of Falls City all made the first team.
Second team honors went to Auburn’s Olivia Swanson, Palmyra’s Rylie Walter, Falls City’s Ashleigh Kirkendall and Jordan Vogler of Elmwood-Murdock.
Along the third team, Auburn’s Sydney Binder, Falls City’s Ava Armbruster and Johnson County Central’s Sunnie Rother were honored. Honorable mention nods went to Elmwood-Murdock’s Ella Zierott, Weeping Water’s Kallie Brack, Ella Cave, Alexis Mogensen and Brinkley McAdams, Palmyra’s Kinsley Havranek, Auburn’s Addy Maddox and Jamisyn Kirkpatrick and Johnson County Central’s Harley Lubben.
