(Clarinda) -- There’s a new voice in charge of the Clarinda volleyball program.
East Mills and Graceland alum Jess Doyle will take charge of the Cardinals this year with former co-head coach Macy (Elwood) Strickland sliding into an assistant role.
“I’m definitely excited about it,” Coach Doyle said. “I didn’t expect it at all. I was the freshman coach and worked with (Coach Strickland), but we switched roles this year. We work great together, so I don’t think it will be anything too different for us. We’re both really excited for the season.”
Following graduation from Graceland, Doyle moved back to the area and started working as a teacher in Shenandoah. This past year, though, she started in Clarinda and got the coaching itch.
“I did not get my coaching while I was in college,” she said. “I had other things I was focusing on, but when I moved to Clarinda and saw there was an opening I knew I had to get on it. I always knew I wanted to do it. I just didn’t know when exactly.”
Doyle takes over a Clarinda program that finished 7-20 in 2020 while competing in the always-tough Hawkeye Ten Conference. Five strong seniors from that team are gone from the program.
“We definitely lost some good ones last year,” Doyle said. “We have two girls that we did not have last year and will have this year in Chloe Strait and Paige Millikan. They’ll be a huge help this year, and we’ll have a handful of girls that got a lot of playing time last year. Our strengths will be being scrappy on defense.”
Doyle notes her team should be plenty quick to the ball, but they’re working a bit more on how they get there.
“We’re actually going to take it back a few steps,” she said. “We stand and watch the ball a lot, and the ball doesn’t tell you anything. We are going to be really working hard on watching the other players and what they are doing. They will give away what’s happening, so we are going back to that.
“I think that will be super helpful for us. We’re very small size-wise, so we’re not always going to have a big block in front to save us. We’re going to have move, and we’re going to have to move fast and read the ball.”
Listen to much more with Doyle in the full Thursday interview from Upon Further Review below.