(Malvern) — East Mills Boys Basketball Coach Kevin Schafer challenged his team offensively Thursday night and they responded.
“We thought if we could perform on offense and get in the area of 50 points, then we’d have a good chance of winning,” said Schafer. “Bedford plays such good defense, it’s hard to even get to 50.”
The Wolverines responded in a big way, pulling away for a 54-40 win and avenging a loss to the Bulldogs just before Christmas break. East Mills moves into a district final Tuesday night against St. Albert.
“I was proud of our boys,” said Schafer. “That’s the first thing I said to them after the game, is we got to 50 and we knew that was what it was going to take.”
The teams exchanged leads six times in the opening quarter, but it was East Mills holding an 11-8 advantage after one. In the second, the Wolverines grew their lead to as much as seven and took a 25-20 lead into halftime.
East Mills started to pull away in the third, outscoring the Bulldogs 13-9 to lead by nine. In the fourth, Bedford got it down to a seven-point game twice, but a key stretch saw Braden West score on back-to-back possessions to put the game out of reach with just under 2:30 left.
“We decided we were going to switch on their weave motion,” said Schafer. “When we put Layne Mastin in, we could switch at four of the five spots. That helped too and gave us some extra length. We challenged their shots down low.”
Mason Crouse led the Wolverine offense with 17 points, including 12 in the second half, to go along with six rebounds. West just missed a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds. Zach Thornburg joined in double figures with 11 points and three assists.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Schafer and West in a video interview you can see below.
Bedford was led by a 14-point night from Asher Weed.