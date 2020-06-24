(Malvern) -- The East Mills baseball team is riding the rollercoaster of the early portion of the season into the upcoming Corner Conference Tournament.
"We've been kind of up and down so far," Coach Lee Christians tells KMA Sports. "I think we are still kind of finding ourselves as a team in terms of how we are going to score runs and we haven't had a lot of practice time to figure things out."
The Wolverines find themselves at 3-2 having scored 64 total runs in three wins over Griswold, Orient-Macksburg and Essex, but only five runs in losses to Sidney and Clarinda.
"When our offense is going well, it means the bottom of the order is producing," Christians said. "Our one through six is pretty solid. They're always going to have competitive at-bats, but it takes it to another level when our seven, eight, nine batters are getting base. It just adds another dimension to our offense."
Senior Nic Duysen is off to a monster start this season. The most recent Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week is currently batting .588 in 17 at-bats with 16 RBIs and hit for the cycle in the Wolverines' 28-0 win over Orient-Macksburg last week.
"He's just taking his game to the next level," Christians said. "He's a very cerebral hitter. He gets himself into counts where he can do what he wants. He's very disciplined. He will watch certain pitches go by because he knows he can drive those for extra bases. He's kind of taken a whole bunch of things together and his senior year has started really well."
The Wolverines have also leaned on Duysen on the mound, where he has tossed 11 strikeouts in four innings.
Classmate Michael Schafer is also off to a strong start. The Grand View basketball commit is currently hitting .647 with 12 RBI and has a 2-0 record on the bump with 11 strikeouts and zero earned runs in eight innings of duty.
"He's really not going to wow you with his power," Christians said. "But things he does well, he does really well."
Jackson Wray, Mason Crouse, Brody Gordon, Jack Anderson, Ethan Yoshida and Andrew Jackson have also been staples in the East Mills lineup so far.
The Wolverines' five games have been decided by margins of 24, 28, 3, 11 and 10. The lopsidedness of their early season contests has Coach Christians curious how his team will respond when they find themselves in closer games more often.
"We've only had one close game and we lost it," Christians said. "This has kind of been a problem for East Mills baseball for years -- winning close games that are tight. I don't know how to fix that until we start winning close games and learning how to win those close games."
Up next for the Wolverines is the Corner Conference Tournament. They open tournament action tomorrow against Griswold, who they beat 25-1 on opening night. The winner of East Mills/Griswold will turn around and face Stanton later Thursday evening. Coach Christians is hopeful his team can continue to score runs at will and make a run at the tournament title.
"I hope we show up and do everything we are supposed to do," Christians said. "If you're not locked in, you can get an L right off the bat and then you're stuck watching the rest of the tournament. Hopefully, the arm that we throw will be better than the arm we face, we can hit the ball, string some runs together and string three wins together to win that thing."
The finals of the Corner Conference Baseball Tournament can be heard Friday night on KMA-FM 99.1 with Trevor Maeder on the call. The complete interview with Coach Christians can be heard below.