(Malvern) -- East Mills senior volleyball player Audrey Boban was looking for schools that fit what she wanted to do in the future. She eventually found it in Creston at Southwestern Community College.
“I was on NCSA looking at colleges,” Boban told KMA Sports. “I wanted to go somewhere to be a dental hygiene major, which is really hard to find colleges for. I came across SWCC, and they asked me to come look around the campus.”
Boban visited the Creston campus and looked into the volleyball team, where she found an opportunity to study and continue her athletic career.
“I loved the campus,” she said. “I loved the team and everything. They have a biology major that will help me get into the dental hygiene program.”
Boban has spent some time as a middle and right side hitter during her time with East Mills, and she’s likely to stick to the right side or shift to the outside at SWCC.
“I kind of played everywhere (when I worked out with SWCC),” she said. “I’m not exactly perfect height for a middle, so I played some right side and outside. I thought I did really well at those.”
Boban is excited to have the opportunity to continue playing volleyball at the next level.
“When I was a little kid, I definitely had an idea of taking it to the next level,” she said. “I knew I really had to push myself to play at the college level. Being able to do that is phenomenal and is mind-blowing for me.”
Listen to the full interview with Boban on her college decision in the audio file below.