(Malvern) -- After a district championship appearance last year, the East Mills boys basketball team is primed for another successful season.
The Wolverines went 18-6 last year, won the Corner Conference regular season title and reached a district final, where they lost to St. Albert by four points.
Coach Kevin Schafer returns all but one contributor from last year's talented squad.
"We have more kids than ever that are varsity quality," Coach Schafer said. "We have a lot of depth. Our practices and scrimmages are good competition. We have 12, 13 or 14 kids that can compete. That's been exciting for us. I'm pleased with how we've been."
The combo of Mason Crouse and Braden West is one of the top returning 1-2 punches in KMAland. Crouse posted 20.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while shooting 50.3% from the field and 40.2% from deep. West added 13.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest.
"Mason can score inside and out," Schafer said. "Braden has improved dramatically in terms of physical strength. He's more willing to go inside and finish around the rim, and he's jumping better this year. He's a pretty explosive athlete."
The experiences of Davis McGrew, Zach Thornburg, Jerett Jentzsch, Peyton Embree, Layne Mastin, Jackson Embree, Tyler Anderson, Kyler Williams and Lincoln Palmer should benefit the Wolverines, too.
"We want the game played quickly, so our depth becomes a factor," Schafer said. "It should be quite an advantage over most of the teams on our schedule."
Rebounding is a top priority for the Wolverines this year. West led the efforts last season while Crouse, Embree (5.0 RPG), Jentzsch (3.1 RPG), Thornburg (2.7 RPG), McGrew (2.6 RPG) and Mastin (2.1 RPG) also crashed the glass.
"We need to be more consistent rebounding and more physical on defense," Schafer said.
The Wolverines' goals for this year are simple: win the Corner Conference and make a deep postseason run.
"We'd like to win the conference tournament this year," Schafer said. "And we want to play our best basketball in the postseason."
East Mills opens the season against Diagonal. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Schafer.