(Griswold) -- The East Mills volleyball team made sure their first-ever Corner Conference Tournament title was one their fans won't soon forget.
The KMA 1A/2A No. 9 Wolverines overcame a fifth-set deficit to defeat KMA No. 10 Stanton 19-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-18, 15-11) in a five-set thriller on KMA 960.
The conference tournament title, which is the first for East Mills, comes one year after the Wolverines lost in the finals to Sidney.
"It's been a long time coming," Coach Connie Viner said. "I'm just so happy the girls won this tonight. It was a great battle. I would say it was a good classic."
"It feels really good," senior Rachel Drake said of the victory. "We worked really hard for this and Stanton played a really good game and I'm glad we came out on top."
"Last year, we were so close," sophomore Emily Williams echoed. "This year, we did it and I'm so excited."
A conference title was in peril for the Wolverines following a lethargic finish to set one, where Stanton posted eight of the final 10 points en route to a 25-19 victory.
East Mills responded in set two, which featured five ties in the first 24 total points, and pulled away late for the 25-21 victory.
In the third set, the Wolverines and Viqueens traded punches. East Mills held a 23-19 lead, but Stanton responded with a 5-1 run to tie it at 24. However, East Mills finished the set with back-to-back points to take a 2-1 lead in the match.
Their first conference tournament title was just one set away, but it would have to wait, as Stanton started fast in the fourth and cruised to a 25-18 victory behind a stellar outing from senior Tara Peterson, which allowed the Viqueens to force a fifth set.
Stanton dominantly started the fifth set, racing to an early 9-3 lead, prompting an East Mills timeout.
Then East Mills stormed back.
"I saw some celebrating on their side," Viner said. "I told the girls that they thought they had won already and it's not over, just keep pushing."
A trio of kills from Williams, an ace from Drake and a few errors on Stanton gave East Mills a 10-9 in a blink.
Stanton eventually tied it at 10, but East Mills finished the night on a 5-1 run to hold on for the thrilling 15-11 victory.
"We needed to get out of our heads and play East Mills volleyball," Drake said of the comeback.
Drake was key for the Wolverines down the stretch, finishing the night with 17 kills and 15 digs. She was also at the service line during East Mills' fifth-set run that sparked the comeback victory.
"Rachel has really become more of a consistent volleyball player all the way around," Viner said.
Williams posted a team-high 26 kills and 16 digs.
"They (setters) were telling me where to hit all night," Williams said. "I just kept hitting those spots."
Kaylor Horgdal pitched in 11 kills while Jaimee Davis added nine kills. Setter Miah Urban passed out 55 assists.
Stanton was unofficially led in the defeat by 22 kills from Peterson. Sophomore Marleigh Johnson added 18 for the Viqueens, who are now 15-3 on the season.
The victory marks East Mills' 20th win of the season.
"It's a really good confidence booster," Viner said. "We've got to stay focused, one play at a time, one game at a time and stay healthy."
Thursday's meeting marks the first of two times East Mills and Stanton will square off on KMA 960 in five days. The Corner Conference foes will meet Tuesday in Stanton. Trevor Maeder and Brian Bertini will have the call.
The complete interviews with Drake, Williams and Coach Viner can be viewed below.
CONSOLATION: Sidney 25-25-25 Griswold 15-14-11
It wasn't their sixth consecutive title, but Sidney did finish the Corner Conference Tournament with a victory, sweeping Griswold in dominant fashion. Paige Smith posted a team-high nine kills while Kaden Payne contributed eight kills and Avery Dowling dished out 20 assists.