(KMAland) -- East Mills’ Mason Crouse and Braden West and Stanton’s Nolan Grebin have been named unanimous First Team All-Corner Conference.
The unanimous trio are joined on the first team by Sidney’s Braedon Godfread, Evan Gettler of Stanton and Taylor Reed from Fremont-Mills.
Second team honors went to East Mills’ Davis McGrew, Sidney’s Michael Hensley, Stanton’s Josh Martin, Fremont-Mills’ JT Mahaney, Griswold’s Kamron Brownlee and Tony Racine of Essex.
On the honorable mention list, Sidney’s Grant Whitehead, Stanton’s Gavin Ford, Ike Lemonds of Fremont-Mills, Griswold’s Aiden Kennedy and Essex’s Qwintyn Vanatta were chosen.
Find the complete list of honorees in the PDF below (please note: The PDF lists Jacob Martin instead of Josh Martin. KMA Sports has confirmed Josh was picked as an all-conference player):
OTHER 2022-23 WINTER SPORTS AWARDS
Corner Conference Girls Basketball
Bluegrass Conference Girls Basketball