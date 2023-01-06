(Malvern) -- East Mills (9-1) boys basketball used a dominant third quarter to pull away from a scrappy Sidney (3-5) team Friday en route to a 61-30 victory.
“The first half, we struggled a little bit,” East Mills senior forward Braden West said. “[Sidney] ran a triangle and two [defense], which is hard to beat when you’re missing shots and struggling from the field. Coming out in the second half, we threw some nice dishes inside, got the ball inside, pushed the ball back and forth. It was a fun game to play.”
The Wolverines led by just three at halftime, but a 22-1 third quarter allowed them to cruise to another comfortable win.
“[We did] a lot of pushing the ball,” West said. “We really wanted to speed up the game.”
Sidney’s zone defense gave East Mills fits in the early going, as the Cowboys led by as many as six in the second quarter before the Wolverines made a small run at the end of the half to take a 23-20 lead into the break.
In the third quarter, East Mills took complete control.
Several steals leading to breakaway buckets, including a slam dunk West, put the game out of reach and protected the Wolverines’ perfect conference record.
“A lot of it was just transition buckets and beating [Sidney] down the floor,” East Mills head coach Kevin Schafer said. “I think our depth is stronger than theirs and I think they started wearing down in that second half.”
Braedon Godfread, Sidney’s leading scorer, fouled out midway through the third frame, and East Mills took advantage of it.
“[Godfread] had three fouls going into the third, picked up two fouls really quick and ended up getting him out of the game,” West said. “That was huge.”
West and Mason Crouse dropped 14 points each, while eight other Wolverines got in the scoring column to round out a balanced team effort.
“Braden and Mason are definitely our two ring leaders, but we gotta have more guys [scoring],” Schafer said. “We’ve been preaching it. We faced a triangle and two against Stanton and we’re gonna continue seeing until we get more consistent beating it. We looked really good in the second half against it, but we’ve gotta get to the point where we’re doing that in the beginning too, where teams are gonna have to come up with something else to slow us down.”
The Wolverines suffered their first loss of the season to Auburn (NE) Tuesday, so the performance Friday served as an encouraging sign.
“When I talked to [the team] before the game, I could see in their eyes that they were ready to roll, so I wasn’t worried about that,” Schafer said. “Sometimes, we get a little overamped, and that kind of affects us, so I was glad to see we did finally settle in and started playing good basketball in the second half.”
With this win, the Wolverines have a stranglehold on the Corner Conference standings, but even having beaten every team in the league, East Mills looks to remain focused on the X’s and O’s of its performance.
“When we were pushing the ball, I think that’s when we were scoring the most,” West said. “[If we can] just keep the ball pushing forward and have some other kids step up and hit big shots, it’ll space the floor out. That’s what we did today and it was a really good win.”
East Mills will hit the hardwood again in a week when it hosts rival Fremont-Mills Friday, Jan 13.
View full video interviews with West and Schafer below.