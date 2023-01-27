(Oakland) -- East Mills girls basketball extended its win streak to four with a 53-29 rout of Riverside (6-12) Friday.
The Wolverines (13-4) completed a perfect 3-0 week in which they beat Stanton, Clarinda and Riverside.
“It’s tough to play three [games] in a week,” Moreno said. “We started off kind of slow in the first half, but we had a good chat in the locker room and they started moving the ball more, we started talking more and boxing out and we had a really good second half.”
Emily Williams and Aspen Crouse led the charge for East Mills with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
“I didn’t think we played very well in the first half, but in the second half we just dialed in and played our game,” Crouse said. “This year, I haven’t been shooting very well from three, so I’ve just had to create my own shots from cutting and that’s what I did tonight.”
The Bulldogs hung around for the first half thanks to some stellar defense, but as the second half got underway, the three-pointers began falling for East Mills.
The Wolverines, who’ve largely struggled shooting for much of the season, put together their best performance of the season from beyond the arc Friday.
“We were catching and shooting in rhythm instead of trying to force a first-pass shot,” Moreno said. “They’re really good shooters when they catch in rhythm and they were able to do that, so that’s really exciting.”
While the shots kept falling, the defense tightened up for East Mills, as it only allowed Riverside to score 12 points in the entire second half.
“We were just communicating [on defense],” Moreno said. “Our girls are pretty smart defenders, so anytime they can communicate with each other more often, I’m really happy with the results.”
East Mills continues to roll through the back half of its schedule, having only lost once since the Christmas hiatus.
As the momentum builds the Wolverines will look to carry it into the postseason, which is rapidly approaching.
“I think they’re rolling and I think they know it,” Moreno said. “They’re really confident in each other. They’re really taking accountability for themselves and communicating. I think they’re really happy with where they are. I sure am.”
The Wolverines will hit the hardwood again Monday for a neutral-site showdown with West Harrison in Hastings.
View full video interviews with Crouse and Moreno below.