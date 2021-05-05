(Malvern) -- East Mills senior Rachel Drake is set to continue her volleyball career at Graceland University.
"It's very exciting," Drake said about her commitment. "I've wanted to take it to the next level ever since I started playing volleyball."
Drake fell in love with Graceland, which led to her decision to attend the Lamoni-based NAIA school.
"I really liked the campus," she said. "Coach Stew (McDole) was very persistent about what he wanted, and the girls were extremely nice."
Coach McDole also hinted at Drake having an immediate impact, which also appealed to her.
"He said if I worked hard, I had a shot at playing as a freshman," she said. "That's something I wanted to go into."
Drake chose Graceland over Buena Vista, among others.
"Graceland stood out," she said. "It wasn't too far from home, and their academic programs are good."
The Graceland commit averaged 3.4 kills, 2.4 digs and 1.2 blocks per set for the Wolverines last season. She's been a stellar blocker throughout her career, and looks to do the same in college.
"I need to be more consistent with my hitting and blocks," she said. "It's good, but it can be better."
Drake says beating her previous season-high block total of 93 is one of her biggest goals. She is undecided on her major at this moment.
