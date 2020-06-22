(Malvern) -- East Mills senior Nic Duysen was preparing for his college football career while also staying ready just in case there was a baseball season.
That preparation appears to be paying off through one week of the season. The Wolverines multi-sporter is this week’s Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week, as announced earlier this morning.
“I just gotta do what I gotta do to keep the team rolling,” Duysen said of his big week.
The week was multi-faceted in that he opened by throwing a complete game with 11 strikeouts during a dominant win over Griswold. Two days later, he hit for the cycle and drove in seven runs in a victory over Orient-Macksburg.
“The very first at bat I hit a home run foul right before I hit the actual home run,” Duysen said. “I was feeling ready to hit that one. The next at bat was a triple, and I knew right out of the box I had to get going.
“The single was just a regular single, and then the next at bat I figured I should go for the cycle. Coach wanted me to. I got walked in that at bat, and the very next at bat I hit the double.”
For the week, Duysen hit .538 with a .625 on-base percentage and a 1.154 slugging percentage. Among his seven hits were three doubles, a triple and a home run, and he drove in 12 runs. He’s one of only eight players in the state with 12 RBI through the first week, and he’s the only one to do it in just four games.
“It’s great (playing again),” Duysen said. “I thought we might have a season at some point, but it’s great to be back at there and playing a game we all love.”
East Mills is back in action tonight against Essex and will pick back up on Thursday in the Corner Conference Tournament. Hear much more from Duysen in today’s full KMAland Catch Up interview linked below.