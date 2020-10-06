(Stanton) -- For the second time in five days, East Mills claimed a thrilling five-set victory over Stanton in a game heard on KMA.
This time the Wolverines did so in their foe's own gym and clinched at least a share of the Corner Conference regular-season crown.
"It's a great feeling," Coach Connie Viner said of her team's accomplishment. "These girls have put in a lot of time and hours. It just didn't happen overnight."
Rarely is the sequel better than the original, but the Wolverines and Viqueens made a strong argument for the unpopular opinion a mere 120 hours after a five-set instant classic in the Corner Conference Tournament finals last Thursday.
"Wow, this is hard on the old coach," Viner joked of her team's knack for nail-biters. "They have it in them. They have this inner-strength and come together as a team. They don't get too rattled. These are the types of games that are a lot of fun and really show what we are made of."
"It was a really good game," senior Rachel Drake said of East Mills' victories. "They put up really good competition and it was nice to get a win."
The first set of the match featured five ties and three lead changes before Stanton ultimately claimed the 25-22 victory.
East Mills stormed back in the second set and won it 25-16 to even the match at one set apiece.
Stanton dominated in the third set, scoring 10 of the first 11 and ultimately claimed the 25-11 victory to take a 2-1 lead.
However, the Wolverines wouldn't go away, as they rallied in the fourth set and finished on a 5-2 spurt to claim the set 25-19.
"We had to play our game," Viner said of their bounce back. "We just had to clean it up and do our job."
In the fifth set, East Mills raced to an early lead, much like Stanton did in their Thursday night showdown. This time it was Stanton's turn to mount a comeback. The Viqueens overcame a 9-4 deficit and ultimately tied the set at 11.
What ensued between the two teams, who entered Tuesday with a combined record of 38-5, was reminiscent of a heavyweight fight. East Mills had match points at 14-13, 15-14, 16-15, 17-16 and 18-17, but Stanton managed to extend the match each time.
Unfortunately for the Viqueens, the sixth time would not be the charm, as East Mills ultimately took the set 20-18.
"They dug deep and did it," Viner said of her team's late-match resiliency.
"It was nerve-wracking, but we knew we had to keep our calm, play our game and hit the ball," Drake said.
Drake was phenomenal for the Wolverines Tuesday night with 17 kills, four blocks and 15 digs.
"I felt like I hit the ball well," she said.
Sophomore Emily Williams also had a stellar night with 17 kills and 17 digs. Setter Miah Urban posted 38 assists while Kaylor Horgdal muscled eight kills and 12 digs.
Stanton was paced in the defeat by monster nights from Marleigh Johnson and Tara Peterson, who unofficially posted 22 and 18 kills, respectively. The Viqueens are now 18-4, with three of their losses coming to East Mills. They will look to rebound Saturday when they travel to Indianola for a Saturday tournament.
East Mills now improves to 21-2 on the season and will return to action Thursday against Mount Ayr.
"There are lots of things to improve on," Viner said. "We can't start out slow, one of these times we are going to get burnt. We've got to stay focused and do the little things right."
Complete interviews with Drake and Coach Viner can be viewed below.