(Malvern) -- East Mills football heads into Friday’s season opener with a little uncertainty on what exactly they will look like this year.
“We’re still looking at a lot of things,” co-head coach Kevin Schafer told KMA Sports. “I’m glad the first game is a non-district game, and we can kind of work out a few more kinks.”
Schafer says they’re deep in some areas, thin in others and are experimenting a bit with some other positions, including quarterback where senior Ethan Meier and junior Ryan Stortenbecker could split snaps.
“Both guys can play another position,” Schafer said. “They’re going to be on the field one way or the other.”
Whether it’s Meier or Stortenbecker (or both) behind center, the Wolverines tout one of the deepest receiving groups in the area with the return of juniors Mason Crouse, Peyton Embree and Davis McGrew.
“A lot of our experience were sophomores last year,” Schafer said. “We still don’t have a lot of seniors, but we have a lot of kids with experience. Definitely some of them have put some time in the weight room.”
Defensively, Stortenbecker is the team’s top-returning tackler while Meier, McGrew, Crouse and senior Tyler Prokop also ranked within the top seven in tackles a season ago.
“We have a lot of linebackers,” Schafer confessed. “A lot of them are pretty good athletes, and we’re looking at different positions for some of them to try to get them all on the field.”
Friday’s non-district home tilt with Woodbine should allow for Coach Schafer and fellow co-head coach Claude Lang to get a good look at their guys and potentially answer a lot of questions. The intriguing aspect of it all is that the Tigers might very well be doing the same kind of tinkering.
“They’re going to be big up front,” Schafer said. “It’ll be interesting what they decide to do. There have been years where they’ve slung it all around, and then last year they gave it to (Layne) Pryor, which I would have done the same thing.
“They’re probably in the same boat as us in trying to figure out what type of team they’re going to be this year. If they’re going to be a throwing or a running team. They might be kind of experiencing the same thing this first game, kind of feeling things out to see what direction they want to go.”
